LAWRENCE — A water polo coach and history teacher at a private Mercer County school was arrested after prosecutors say he inappropriately touched two students as they slept.

The boys' parents called campus security after Dominic Frank Brown, a second-year teacher, entered the boys dorm room on Saturday morning, according to Mercer County Prosecutor's Office spokewoman Casey DeBlasio. The public safety officers contacted Lawrence police, DeBlasio said.

Brown was banned from campus and terminated, according to Lawrenceville School headmaster Stephen Murray.

"This incident is deeply troubling and violates the foundation of trust that our community holds between adults and the students in our care. Nothing in the teacher’s background check or references would have led us to believe he would act in this manner," Brown said in a message to parents.

Murray said the students were offered counseling and "support from faculty and others."

DeBlasio said Brown was being held at the Mercer County Correctional Center pending a detention hearing. He is charged with two counts of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

DeBlasio asked for anyone with information on the case to contact the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 609)-989-6568.

According to the school it has an enrollment of 819 male and female students in grades nine through 12, most of whom live on campus.

