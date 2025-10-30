There’s Big news for New Jersey’s economy and for anyone who starts their morning with a glass of juice.

Lassonde is a Canadian company behind brands like Allen’s, Del Monte, Oasis, Hydra+, and Fairlee. If you’ve heard of them, you know how huge they are. They’re investing $200 million to build a huge new juice plant in Upper Deerfield Township.

The new 200,000-square-foot facility will sit right next to their current plant and is set to partially open next year.

It’s not just another warehouse.

This is a full-scale production site that’ll handle everything from fresh juices and smoothies to flavored waters and frozen concentrates.

If you’ve ever bought any of those brands, you know Lassonde isn’t small potatoes. They produce more than 3,500 different food and beverage products and sell to everyone from supermarkets and warehouse clubs to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, and schools.

Lassonde also plans to invest an additional $20 million at their existing Upper Deerfield Township facility to strengthen its role as a strategic production hub. That extra investment means they’ll be bringing some of their own production assets in-house.

These are jobs that are currently being handled off-site by a co-packer and will now be available to New Jerseyans.

Confidence in New Jersey

What makes this so exciting isn’t just the size of the investment. It’s the confidence they’re showing in New Jersey. At a time when so many companies are expanding elsewhere, Lassonde chose to double down here, and that means a serious opportunity. As is the case when any big company moves here, there are jobs, local contracts, and long-term revenue up for grabs.

It’s also another sign that South Jersey is becoming a major player in the food manufacturing. This area is growing into one of the most productive corners of the state, with farms and factories popping up all the time.

So next time you grab a bottle of Oasis or Del Monte juice, you’ll be proud to know that a little bit of that might soon be made right here in Jersey.