We have often talked about a general lack of respect for authority from teenagers and young adults in New Jersey.

Often, this disrespect if directed at teachers and law enforcement.

We have heard from countless members of both professions who say it has reached epidemic levels.

An unfortunate example of what we have discussed many times came in Lakewood on Monday morning.

A police officer came upon 18-year-old Shmaya Schreiber riding his skateboard through an active construction zone.

That is dangerous not only for Schreiber, but also for passing motorists. The officer tried to explain this to Schreiber and get him to move along.

Instead of thanking the officer for protecting him and the public, the young man ignored the officer and refused to leave.

The officer had no choice but to insist and at one point tried to stop Schreiber give him a ticket.

What followed would have been unthinkable to previous generations. Police say Schreiber became confrontational with the officer and then spit in his face. He then resisted his arrest, which was triggered by his own actions.

Spitting on a police officer is not only a disgusting show of disrespect, it is a serious crime in New Jersey.

Under New Jersey Law, it is considered a form of aggravated assault. This is a serious criminal offense that can result in significant prison time and a permanent criminal record.

Schreiber has been charged with aggravated assault as well resisting arrest and other charges. At 18, he is an adult under the law and will charges in adult court.

All of which could have been avoided if he had shown even a small amount of respect to a police officer who was just trying to keep him safe.

Courtesy New Jersey Lottery

💲 Ocean County couple wins two multimillion-dollar NJ Lottery scratch-off prizes just months apart.

💲Lottery officials say the odds of their double win are about 1 in 2 trillion.

💲 With two young kids and a third on the way, the couple says the $4M total win will help secure their growing family’s future.

TOMS RIVER — A once-in-a-lifetime stroke of luck has happened twice for an Ocean County couple.

The couple with two children and a third on the way are now multimillionaires, having won not one, but two top prizes in New Jersey Lottery scratch-off contests in the past six months.

On April 1 (no joke), the unidentified couple won the $1 million top prize in the $1,000,000 Ultimate Spectacular, purchased in Ocean County. The odds of winning the top prize in that $30 game are more than one in a million, NJ lottery officials said.

Fast forward a few months. The same couple won $3 million in the Jackpot Millions Scratch-Off ticket contest. While we don't know where the couple is from, lottery officials said they purchased the winning ticket at the Fischer Bay Exxon in Toms River.

The odds of winning one of the three top prizes in this newly released $30 game are roughly one in two million.

Sasikala Narra and Anish Narra (Burlington County Prosecutor's Office)

🚨A mother and 6-year-old son were brutally stabbed in Maple Shade in 2017

🚨A single drop of blood and a seized company laptop gave investigators a break

🚨Authorities urge swift U.S.–India cooperation to extradite the accused killer

MAPLE SHADE — Eight years after a mother and son were fatally stabbed inside their apartment, their accused killer has been charged.

Sasikala Narra, 38, and Anish Narra, 6, were stabbed to death at the Fox Meadows Apartments on Route 73 in Maple Shade on March 23, 2017.

Burlington County Prosecutor's Office Chief of Detectives Patrick Thornton on Tuesday announced two counts of first-degree murder charges against Nazeer Hameed.

At the time of the killings, Hameed was working for a company called Cognizant Technology Solutions in Teaneck and was a friend and co-worker of the victims' husband and father, Hanumantha Narra, who Hameed was stalking, officials said. He returned to India in September 2017, according to Bradshaw.

Prosecutor Lachia Bradshaw asked the U.S. and Indian governments to take "swift and decisive action" that will allow Hameed to be extradited to the United States to face charges.

Andrew LaBruno, former mayor and assembly candidate, is accused of sexual assault of a minor (Credit: andrewlabruno.com)

🚨 Jersey City police sergeant & former Dumont mayor is charged with criminal offenses involving a juvenile

👮‍♂️ Andrew LaBruno is accused of sexual assault at the teen’s Englewood home.

🏛️ LaBruno, a Democrat, recently ran for state Assembly, but lost.

A Jersey City police sergeant who once served as mayor of Dumont is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile he met using a social media app.

Investigators also accuse the public official of using a knock-out spray on the victim before the sexual assault.

Andrew LaBruno, a Democrat, also ran for state Assembly in District 39 but lost earlier this month.

The 44-year-old LaBruno has been charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Shmaya Schreiber, 18, of Lakewood

🔴 Teen arrested in Lakewood after being accused of spitting in cop's face.

🔴 Police say the 18-year-old refused to move out of a construction zone, per the officer's orders

🔴 He is charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and more.

LAKEWOOD — An Ocean County teenager riding a skateboard was arrested and charged after assaulting a police officer by spitting in his face.

Police said a detective was working an extra-duty traffic assignment in Lakewood on Monday morning, when he saw 18-year-old Shmaya Schreiber riding his skateboard through an active construction zone, putting himself and passing motorists in danger.

The detective instructed Schreiber to move away from the roadway for his safety, but the teen ignored all the warnings.

When the detective tried to stop Schreiber and give him a ticket, the teen became confrontational, spat directly in the officer’s face, and physically resisted arrest.

From left: Antonios Siliverdis, Gavin Mitchell, Emily Cerullo, Gabriel Tullo-McVicar (Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office)

🔴 Four suspects ran a lengthy burglary spree across Hunterdon County, officials say.

🔴 A search turned up a massive stash of guns, ammo, silver bars, and jewelry.

🔴 One suspect also had a stash of illegal firearms, officials say.

READINGTON — Prosecutors say they've nabbed four individuals responsible for multiple burglaries throughout Hunterdon County over the past year and a half.

The burglary quartet targeted homes in multiple towns but was busted by the Readington police and county detectives, officials said. A joint investigation started earlier this month.

According to prosecutors, the recovered stolen property included: gold and sterling silver bars, antique jewelry, sports memorabilia and even Native American artifacts

