LAKEWOOD — An Ocean County teenager riding a skateboard was arrested and charged after assaulting a police officer by spitting in his face.

Lakewood teen arrested for assaulting police officer

Police said a detective was working an extra-duty traffic assignment in Lakewood on Monday morning, when he saw 18-year-old Shmaya Schreiber riding his skateboard through an active construction zone, putting himself and passing motorists in danger.

The detective instructed Schreiber to move away from the roadway for his safety, but the teen ignored all the warnings.

Teen spat in officer’s face and resisted arrest

When the detective tried to stop Schreiber and give him a ticket, the teen became confrontational, spat directly in the officer’s face, and physically resisted arrest.

Schreiber was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, possession of false government documents, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

He is in the Ocean County Jail, where he will remain pending a detention hearing.

Not the teen’s first run-in with Lakewood law enforcement

This is not the teen's first brush with the law. According to court records obtained by NJ.com, Schreiber pleaded guilty earlier this year to operating a snowmobile on a road in Lakewood, too.

