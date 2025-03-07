Wrong-way driver crashes into 8 vehicles on NJ highway
🚨A vehicle going east in the westbound lanes of Route 70 hit several cars
🚨The wrong-way driver was seriously burned
🚨Part of Route 70 west was still closed six hours after the crash
LAKEWOOD — A wrong-way driver on Route 70 collided with several vehicles on Friday morning, causing one to catch fire and seriously burn the driver.
A driver headed east in the westbound lanes near Airport Road hit multiple vehicles around 5:50 a.m., according to Lakewood police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith. News 12 reported that eight vehicles were involved in the crash.
Route 70 east remained closed as of noon on Friday.
Photos of the crash scene posted by The Lakewood Scoop, which was first to report the crash, showed debris scattered all over the roadway and heavy damage to the driver's side of two sedans.
Flown via medical helicopter
First responders extracted the wrong-way driver from the vehicle, who was flown via medical helicopter for immediate treatment of burns, according to Staffordsmith.
Staffordsmith asked for witnesses of the crash to contact Lakewood police at 732-363-0200.
