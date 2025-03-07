NJ cop guilty of hacking online profiles and stealing nudes

🚨Mt. Laurel cop hacked social media accounts of 19 women

🚨Ayron Taylor admitted to stealing nude pictures

🚨He also accessed the email accounts of 5,000 students

MOUNT LAUREL — A former police officer admitted he hacked into the social media accounts of several women and stole the nude photos they kept there.

Ayron Taylor, 25, of Moorestown, sent the photos he found on the Facebook and Snapchat accounts of 19 women starting in September 2022 to their friends and contacts and on their Facebook walls, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said.

Taylor sent the photos from his personal devices while on duty as a patrol officer, according to Bradshaw.

Plea deal

The investigation found that all the victims had a student email account through Rowan College at Burlington County. Taylor also admitted he illegally accessed 5,000 email accounts belonging to Rowan College at Burlington County students.

As the Mount Laurel police department began firing Taylor during the prosecutor's office's initial investigation, he resigned in October 2022.

Taylor agreed to plead guilty to second-degree computer theft and second-degree official misconduct, which comes with a mandatory prison sentence. He faces 12 years in state prison when he is sentenced in September.

