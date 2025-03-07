NJ woman charged with beating infant and a toddler
🚨An infant had a bruised eye after being picked up from Danielle Ingraham's care
🚨Police say Ingraham slapped the infant and a toddler
🚨The relationship between Ingram and the children was not disclosed
MOUNT LAUREL — A woman was charged with endangerment and cruelty after police say she slapped an infant and toddler left in her care.
The infant had a bruised eye after being picked up from the home of Danielle Ingraham, 36, on Evergreen Road in Mount Laurel. An investigation was started when the child was brought to a pediatrician for treatment, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw
Ingraham was charged with two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of fourth-degree cruelty to a child under her care.
Ingraham was charged on Monday and is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility in Mays Landing pending a detention hearing.
Bradshaw did not disclose the relationship between Ingraham and the children
