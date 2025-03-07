NJ woman charged with beating infant and a toddler

🚨An infant had a bruised eye after being picked up from Danielle Ingraham's care

🚨Police say Ingraham slapped the infant and a toddler

🚨The relationship between Ingram and the children was not disclosed

MOUNT LAUREL — A woman was charged with endangerment and cruelty after police say she slapped an infant and toddler left in her care.

The infant had a bruised eye after being picked up from the home of Danielle Ingraham, 36, on Evergreen Road in Mount Laurel. An investigation was started when the child was brought to a pediatrician for treatment, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw

Ingraham was charged with two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of fourth-degree cruelty to a child under her care.

Ingraham was charged on Monday and is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility in Mays Landing pending a detention hearing.

Bradshaw did not disclose the relationship between Ingraham and the children

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Most wanted in Hunterdon County The Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office has created a list of their most wanted fugitives. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

Tolls and fares that cost NJ travelers more this year Whether driving or taking mass transit, travels around NJ and into NY and PA are costing more in 2025. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt