LAKEWOOD — Things took an odd twist after a pedestrian was struck on Route 9 Thursday morning.

Video posted by The Lakewood Scoop shows a male crossing the southbound lanes at 1st Street in front of a Mobil gas station around 11 a.m. outside the crosswalk at the intersection.

He is sent flying with his arms outstretched sliding onto the pavement but quickly gets up on his own power and walked to the sidewalk.

Discussion in the parking lot

The Scoop reported that friends of the man surrounded the SUV and banged on the window demanding cash.

A second video shows Lakewood police approaching two males in the parking lot of the gas station. An animated unintelligible conversation can be heard as the video ends.

Lakewood Police told New Jersey 101.5 the incident is still under investigation.

