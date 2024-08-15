HOBOKEN — The discovery of a body inside a Hudson County park is under investigation.

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said the male body was found at Maxwell Place Park Thursday morning. The body was sent to the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause and manner of death.

The prosecutor did not disclose how or when the body was located.

The Hudson River park was closed on Thursday morning for the investigation. A tent was erected in the area where the body was located.

Neighbors told ABC 7 Eyewitness News a nearby resident noticed the body lying in the grass of the park.

The 5-acre park opened in 2007 and formerly held a Maxwell House Coffee plant.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

