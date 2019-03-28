Killer from NJ thought victim was a werewolf, but jury deadlocked
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A jury has deadlocked and a mistrial has been declared in a northern Virginia murder case in which the defendant, a New Jersey man, said he thought his victim was a werewolf.
WRC-TV in Washington reports that the judge dismissed the jurors Wednesday after three days of deliberations in Alexandria Circuit Court in the trial of 34-year-old Pankaj Bhasin.
He was charged with murder in the July 13 death of 65-year-old Bradford Jackson, who managed a window store in Old Town Alexandria. His neck was broken and he was stabbed more than 50 times with a box cutter.
Police found Bhasin naked and locked inside a car.
Prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed Bhasin was mentally ill, but prosecutors disputed Bhasin was legally insane.
Bhasin's lawyers said their client was suffering delusions after checking out of a mental hospital near his home in Gloucester County. He drove to Washington, D.C., and stopped at a hotel, where he told workers that "people are going to die," according to trial coverage. He then drove to Old Town Alexandria, where he went into the victim's place of business and killed him.