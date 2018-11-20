Kids who had GoFundMe ransacked get money back and more

NORTHVALE — Three orphans who had money stolen from a GoFundMe meant to help with their living expenses will get that money back thanks to a generous organization.

Nichole Timpanaro, 19, and her 18-year-old twin brothers Anthony and Louis lost their mother Theresa to cancer in February. The mother's death came seven years after they lost their father, Donald.

In October, 43-year-old Kellyane Carney was arrested and charged with taking the money meant for the children. The fundraising effort raised around $10,000, of which Carney is accused of taking around $9,000 from the account. That money will still be given to the children, thanks to the nonprofit organization Bianca's Kids.

"It takes a special kind of horrible to steal from orphans," organization founder Debbie Savigliano said. "Lightning struck these kids one too many times. I knew we had to make things right for them."

Savigliano started Bianca's Kids in honor of her 21-year-old niece Bianca Yodice, who was killed in a pedestrian crash in 2010. The group has helped more than 20,000 children, she said.

Not only did the kids get their money back, but Bianca's Kids also gave the rabid New York Jets fans tickets to see the team play from a suite at MetLife Stadium next month. Nick McCormick, the organization's director went to the home of Margie Timpanaro, the children's grandmother and guardian to give them the check and the tickets.

"I don't know what they were more excited about, the check or the Jet tickets," McCormick said. "Seeing them smile was an early Christmas gift for me."

To learn more about Bianca's kids check out the organization's website.

