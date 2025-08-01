Eric ‘EJ’ Johnson returns to New Jersey 101.5 and joins Judi Franco for new midday show

Eric &#8216;EJ&#8217; Johnson returns to New Jersey 101.5 and joins Judi Franco for new midday show

A familiar voice is back on the airwaves. New Jersey 101.5, part of Townsquare Media, is thrilled to welcome back radio veteran Eric Johnson as co-host of a brand-new midday show alongside longtime host Judi Franco. The duo debuts Monday, Aug. 4, as “The Judi & EJ Show,” airing weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This marks a homecoming for Johnson, who previously served as program director at New Jersey 101.5 for nearly two decades (1999–2017). Since then, he’s held leadership and on-air roles at major market stations including 102.9 WMGK and 97.5 The Fanatic in Philadelphia. His return follows the retirement of Dennis Malloy, who ended an extraordinary 32-year run at the station on July 31.

“Coming back to New Jersey 101.5 feels like coming home,” said Johnson. “This station has always had a one-of-a-kind connection to the people of New Jersey. I’m honored to be part of it again — and even more excited to team up with Judi Franco, who’s as sharp, fearless, and funny as they come.”

Brian Lang, Regional Vice President for Townsquare Media, added:

“Eric is the perfect choice to join Judi on middays. He’s got a longstanding relationship with her, understands the power of the New Jersey 101.5 brand, and brings instant chemistry to the mic. We couldn’t be more excited — I can’t wait to hear The Judi & EJ Show in action.”

With a fresh energy and plenty of attitude, The Judi & EJ Show promises a lively mix of news, opinion, and offbeat conversations — all proudly rooted in the Garden State.

