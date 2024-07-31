Judge strikes down NJ gun ban — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

A year after a deadly three-vehicle crash in Monmouth County, a fugitive from Howell has been arrested in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, law enforcement confirmed on Tuesday.

Thomas A. Redding has been charged with second-degree death by auto and third-degree possession of cocaine, in connection with the death of 55-year-old Leonard Akers of Wall Township.

Redding also faced a disorderly persons offense of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Compared to the entirety of 2023, the number of reported measles cases nationwide in 2024 so far is up by more than 200%, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC's latest weekly update reported 188 cases of the infectious illness across the country this year. The total was 58 for all of 2023.

According to an alert on the New Jersey Department of Health website, many of the cases reported in 2024 are linked to international travel and are among children and individuals who had not received measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccination.

MANCHESTER — The second person this summer has drowned in a lake on private property where swimming is prohibited.

Victor Arias-Peralta,18, of Perth Amboy, and others had been trying to swim across the lake on the 7,000-acre Heritage Minerals Asarco Corp. property around 6 p.m., Police Chief Antonio Ellis said

Arias-Peralta became severely fatigued and went into "distress" about 20 yards from the shore. Friends tried to help him but he eventually went under and disappeared in the current, the chief said.

A federal judge has struck down New Jersey's ban on the Colt AR-15 rifle.

Following several recent pro-second amendment rulings from the U.S. Supreme Court, the judge agreed with gun rights advocates that New Jersey residents have a right to posses an AR-15 for self defense in one's own home.

New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin vows to appeal.

In a statement, Platkin claims the AR-15 has become the weapon of choice for the epidemic of mass shootings.

You moved out of a home but never collected the balance of your utility deposit. Your share of dividends never reached you as a shareholder. You're the heir of property left behind by someone who's passed.

Those are just a few examples of reasons you may want to check out a website run by New Jersey.

Right now, it has records on billions of dollars' worth of money and property that New Jersey is waiting for you to claim — and there's no catch. It's free to search, and free to get the property that's rightfully yours, with interest.

