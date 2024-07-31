✔ Judge rules it is legal to posses a Colt AR-15 rifle in New Jersey

✔ NJ Attorney General vows to appeal

✔ Other bans remain in place in New Jersey

In another blow to New Jersey's strict anti-gun policies, a federal judge has struck down a state ban on the Colt AR-15 rifle.

Following several recent pro-second amendment rulings from the U.S. Supreme Court, U.S. District Court Judge Peter Sheridan agreed with gun-rights advocates that New Jersey residents have a right to possess a Colt AR-15 for "use of self-defense within the home.

It was only a partial victory for gun-rights advocates as the judge left in place other parts of New Jersey strict gun bans as well as the ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines.

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

It also only applies to the Colt AR-15, as the judge said evidence presenting in this case was limited to that gun model.

Judge was critical of the Supreme Court

In his 69-page ruling, Judge Sheridan took issue with recent Supreme Court rulings and with leadership in Washington, D.C.

Sheridan was particularly frustrated by a high court ruling that certain firearms policy choices were 'off the table,' when frequently, the judge wrote, "radical individuals possess and use these same firearms for evil purposes."

He also took issue with what he said was the "reckless inaction of our governmental leaders to address the mass shooting tragedy afflicting our nation."

Nonetheless, the judge said recent rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court, necessitated his ruling that struck down New Jersey's ban on the Colt AR-15.

Townsquare Media illustration Townsquare Media illustration loading...

New Jersey vows appeal

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin issued a statement vowing to appeal the judge's ruling.

"The AR-15 is an instrument designed for warfare that inflicts catastrophic mass injuries and is the weapon of choice for the epidemic of mass shootings that have ravaged so many communities across this nation," Platkin said.

Platkin also stressed that "the overwhelming majority of our law remains intact today."

"We remain committed to defending the entirety of our firearms law, one our Legislature adopted decades ago and that has protected New Jerseyans ever since. We look forward to pressing our arguments on appeal," Platkin said.

Places in NJ where gun owners have sued to carry a legal gun New Jersey passed its own law in December, trying to ban legal guns from “sensitive places.”

A federal judge found many of those spots to be legally protected on grounds of armed self-defense, noting in her opinion, “Crowded locations are not sensitive places."

As of June, a federal appeals court granted the state attorney general's request to keep part of the law that bars people from carrying handguns in “sensitive places” in effect.

﻿ The decision means handguns cannot be carried in places such as zoos, public parks, public libraries and museums, bars, and health care facilities.

The law bars handguns from being carried in those places as well as schools and child care facilities. The lower court's May injunction did not specify those locations, and the appeals court also didn't remove the prohibition in those places. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt & The Associated Press

FBI's Top 5 Most Wanted violent fugitives in NJ The FBI currently lists more than two dozen fugitives with ties to New Jersey on their ‘most wanted list.’ These are the five most violent and dangerous suspects. Gallery Credit: Eric Scott

One of NJ's coolest attractions that's impossible to see Forced to close due to the pandemic, this awesome attraction made a comeback in the fall of 2023. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom