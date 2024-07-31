This gun is now legal to own in New Jersey, judge says
✔ Judge rules it is legal to posses a Colt AR-15 rifle in New Jersey
✔ NJ Attorney General vows to appeal
✔ Other bans remain in place in New Jersey
In another blow to New Jersey's strict anti-gun policies, a federal judge has struck down a state ban on the Colt AR-15 rifle.
Following several recent pro-second amendment rulings from the U.S. Supreme Court, U.S. District Court Judge Peter Sheridan agreed with gun-rights advocates that New Jersey residents have a right to possess a Colt AR-15 for "use of self-defense within the home.
It was only a partial victory for gun-rights advocates as the judge left in place other parts of New Jersey strict gun bans as well as the ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines.
It also only applies to the Colt AR-15, as the judge said evidence presenting in this case was limited to that gun model.
Judge was critical of the Supreme Court
In his 69-page ruling, Judge Sheridan took issue with recent Supreme Court rulings and with leadership in Washington, D.C.
Sheridan was particularly frustrated by a high court ruling that certain firearms policy choices were 'off the table,' when frequently, the judge wrote, "radical individuals possess and use these same firearms for evil purposes."
He also took issue with what he said was the "reckless inaction of our governmental leaders to address the mass shooting tragedy afflicting our nation."
Nonetheless, the judge said recent rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court, necessitated his ruling that struck down New Jersey's ban on the Colt AR-15.
New Jersey vows appeal
New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin issued a statement vowing to appeal the judge's ruling.
"The AR-15 is an instrument designed for warfare that inflicts catastrophic mass injuries and is the weapon of choice for the epidemic of mass shootings that have ravaged so many communities across this nation," Platkin said.
Platkin also stressed that "the overwhelming majority of our law remains intact today."
"We remain committed to defending the entirety of our firearms law, one our Legislature adopted decades ago and that has protected New Jerseyans ever since. We look forward to pressing our arguments on appeal," Platkin said.
