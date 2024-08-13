✔ 41,300 gun owners applied for carry permits in NJ since the 2022 Bruen ruling

New Jersey continues to see a surge in applications for gun carry permits following the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2022 that struck down most restrictions on the carrying of a firearm.

An analysis of data published by Gov. Phil Murphy's administration now shows more than 41,300 gun owners have filed their application for a carry permit since the Supreme Court ruled you have a right to bring your gun outside the home for self-defense.

Residents of Ocean, Monmouth, and Bergen counties account for nearly a quarter of all applications filed since the 2022 ruling.

In the two years since the high court struck down most restrictions, New Jersey has seen a huge increase in carry permit applications.

Between 2020 and 2022, only 1,588 individuals sought carry permits.

That number has increased 26-times in the two years since.

Gun rights advocates expect that number to continue to increase as court rule on their challenges to remaining gun restrictions.

"When there is a final outcome to that litigation, I expect there will be another surge," says Scott Bach, executive director of the Association of New Jersey Rifle & Pistol Clubs. "There are people who just don’t want to go through the intrusion and the trouble for a permit that’s only good for two years until they can have full carry rights."

"There are a lot of people sitting on the sidelines waiting for the moment when unfettered carry permits will be issued," Bach said.

At the time of the initial Supreme Court ruling, the head of the New Jersey State Police predicted as many as 200,000 new gun permit applications would follow.

What towns have the most applications?

The towns with the highest number of new applications for carry permits are scattered around New Jersey.

The top five include: Newark, Vineland, Old Bridge and Jackson Township.

The town with the highest number of new applications since 2022 is Toms River, with 862 applications.

Gov. Phil Murphy continues to fight against the right to carry

When he announced a new dashboard containing data about gun permit applications, Gov. Phil Murphy said, "As we continue to adjust to the reality we face after the Bruen decision and fight against the consistent attacks from the gun lobby to undermine commonsense gun safety legislation, our mission is to make New Jersey a safer place to live, work, go to school, and raise a family."

Mary Kenah, policy counsel with Everytown for Gun Safety, applauded Murphy and Democratic leaders in the legislature for continuing to restrict where guns can be carried in New Jersey.

Kenah called the increase in gun permit applications "troubling" and the Supreme Court ruling "misguided."

“In response to this troubling increase," Kenah said, "New Jersey lawmakers continue to push the envelope, enacting strong gun safety laws and implementing tools to keep our communities safe, especially as the Supreme Court’s decision has dangerously widened the list of public places where guns are now allowed.”

Places in NJ where gun owners have sued to carry a legal gun New Jersey passed its own law in December, trying to ban legal guns from “sensitive places.”

A federal judge found many of those spots to be legally protected on grounds of armed self-defense, noting in her opinion, “Crowded locations are not sensitive places."

As of June, a federal appeals court granted the state attorney general's request to keep part of the law that bars people from carrying handguns in “sensitive places” in effect.

﻿ The decision means handguns cannot be carried in places such as zoos, public parks, public libraries and museums, bars, and health care facilities.

