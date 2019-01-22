Jon Bon Jovi restaurant to offer free meals in Toms River

TOMS RIVER — Jon Bon Jovi's Soul Kitchen will offer free meals to furloughed federal workers again, this time at its Toms River location.

The Red Bank location served up 71 free meals on Monday to workers who have been off the job and without pay for nearly a month during the federal government shutdown. The even was done in partnership with the Phil and Tammy Murphy Foundation.

The Toms River location will offer the meals between noon and 2 p.m. Wednesday.

On Monday, the governor and first lady stopped by the Red Bank restaurant with Dorthea Hurley, Jon Bon Jovi's wife. Tammy Murphy told the Asbury Park Press that the federal workers she spoke to were running into problems getting assistance and getting questions answered.

President Donald Trump and the Democratic congressional leadership are at a stalemate over funding for a wall along the Mexican/U.S. border. Trump signed a bill guaranteeing back pay for federal workers who worked during he shutdown without getting paid.

The Soul Kitchen opened in Red Bank in 2011 and in Toms River in 2016. The eateries provide restaurant-style meals to paying customers and to those in need at no cost. Patrons can also volunteer to work at the restaurants.

