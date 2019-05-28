Join Spadea on stage! All ya gotta do is #MakeJessicalaugh

#SpeakingPodcast and event host Jessica Gibson will be on stage hosting a special comedy competition with Comedian Jay Black and myself.

The event on Tuesday, June 11th at the Comedy Cove in Springfield will feature ten comics competing for a spot on the next #SpeakingComedy show taking place the following weekend.

Join me, Jessica, Jay and the winner for a huge show on Friday night, June 14th and Saturday night, June 15th. Showtime at the Comedy Cove is 9pm for Friday and Saturday!

Get your tickets HERE for the June 11th show and HERE for June 14th and June 15th shows!

Think you've got what it takes to perform on stage? Send a quick video of you telling a joke on Twitter to @ChasingJessNutt using the hashtag #MakeJessicaLaugh and if she does, you may win a spot to compete for the prize of joining their show!

