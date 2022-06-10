Join Spadea in person: Coming to YOUR town soon!

As you know, I've made a personal commitment to do whatever it takes to turn our state around.

New Jersey is a great place to live, work, raise a family, and yes, retire. But we have a lot of work to do in order to fix the numerous problems that are driving so many of our friends and neighbors away to lower-tax and less regulated states.

The problem facing many New Jerseyans currently is an out-of-touch government that has continued to spend recklessly leading to the highest tax burden in the nation for many residents.

We know that our debt and unfunded future liabilities have topped $200 billion and debt service accounts for more than a third of our state budget. And the state budget is close to $50 billion, which is a huge spike from the less than $35 billion from 2016-2017.

A 42% increase over one term of the current governor is irresponsible at best, reckless and dangerous at worst. And where is all of this money going? From unemployment services to motor vehicles to NJ Transit, the basic function of New Jersey government operations is wracked with incompetence and inefficiency. And raising your taxes isn't going to fix the institutional incompetence that we are suffering from.

For my part, I'm focused on doing more than talking about it. So, I'm out and about meeting thousands of New Jerseyans personally and talking about the common-sense solutions that need to be implemented to turn our state around.

Stay tuned as our New Jersey tour continues through the summer and into the fall and join me on the trail!

June 11, 2022 | 24 Hours of Lemons at New Jersey Motorsports Park

Location: 8000 Dividing Creek Rd. Millville, NJ

Time: all day

For more information, click HERE.

June 13, 2022 | St. Vincent Church Event

Location: 555 Yardville-Allentown Rd. Hamilton, NJ

Time: 7 p.m.

For more information, click HERE.

June 16, 2022 | CFC Loud & Clear Event: Fight Against Addiction

Location: 260 Casino Drive Farmingdale, NJ

Time: 6 p.m.

For more information, click HERE.

June 20, 2022 | Fort Lee Meet & Greet

Location: The Fort Recreation Center: 1500 8th St. Fort Lee, NJ

Time: 7:30 p.m.

June 21, 2022 | Jefferson Meet & Greet

Location: J-Town 5 Bowling Green Parkway Lake Hopatcong, NJ

Time: 6 p.m.

June 23, 2022 | Monroe Township

Location: Ciro’s Ristorante Italiano, 301 Buckelew Ave, Monroe Township, NJ

Time: 7 p.m.

June 25, 2022 | Ice Bath Challenge

Location: 50 Vreeland Drive, Suites 7 & 8 Skillman, NJ

Time: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

June 27, 2022 | John Stark Social Event

Location: 1124 Ocean Ave. Sea Bright NJ

Time: 7 p.m.

June 28, 2022 | Private Small Business Event

Location: 1133 Boardwalk Atlantic City, NJ

Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

