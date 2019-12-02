Giants co-owner John Mara recently turned 65 years old. That's the age where most contemplate retirement. The idea of cashing out and going off into the sunset, maybe a nice retirement village in Florida, anything except continue to own the Giants.

I was never a fan of the Mara family. I saw how Wellington ran the team in the "dark ages" of the late sixties and seventies, although the team actually won more games in the decade of the sixties than in this decade which includes a Super Bowl win. It got so bad, as Pat Summerall told the Chicago Tribune, that then NFL Commissioner Pete Roselle stepped into a Mara family feud and "suggest" that they hire George Young.

It was under Young's guidance that the Giants won two Super Bowls in 1986 and 1990, and then hired Ernie Accorsi to succeed him in 1998. Accorsi hires Tom Coughlin, who was a favorite of Wellington Mara. He then drafts Eli Manning and builds the team around him and they win the Super Bowl in 2007, the year Accorsi retires. They would win it again in 2011. Then began "Dark Ages II," which is what we're in right now.

Since John Mara presided over that Super Bowl winner in 2011, the team has been in steady decline. In 2016 they spent $200 million on free agents, only to make the playoffs with an 11-5 record and get crushed by Green Bay. Since then they have won only 10 games in the last three years and they haven't got a clue what to do about it. That goes from ownership, to managing, to coaching, right down to the players. If I hear, "they battled" one more time...

The players are paid to battle. Do you know who PAYS to battle? That would be the fans who shelled out big bucks to drive into MetLife stadium, pay more big bucks to park and then sit in the freezing cold snowstorm for three quarters only to leave disgusted in the fourth being taunted by Packer fans in their own stadium. How much longer can John Mara look at that?? Mara hasn't made one good move since the Super Bowl and he really should think about cashing out and selling the team for enough money to cover several generations of Maras to come. So who would be the perfect person to buy the Giants?

Enter Jon Bon Jovi, a well known Giants fan who once tried to buy the Buffalo Bills. This is a Jersey guy who keeps Bill Belichick on speed dial, (hey you never know). This is a man who when he owned the Philadelphia Soul won a championship. I know it's the arena league but you've got to play the hand you're dealt. This is a man who understands as a fan what it means to be a Giant and if he ran the team the way he runs his businesses and life, would bring countless Super Bowls. He would also get along great with co-owner Steve Tisch, who's also in the entertainment business. They could also collaborate on other things as well. Jon Bon Jovi is a winner and would be the perfect owner for a team that's "Livin' on a Prayer." See what I did there?

Would John Mara ever sell the Giants? Probably not. He was lucky enough to be born into a family that owns a flagship NFL team. Giants fans will probably have to deal with the Mara leadership forever. But on this day with both the snow and the team falling, it's fun to press your nose up against the window and fantasize. You have your fantasy football and I have mine.

More from New Jersey 101.5: