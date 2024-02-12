If you’re a fan of Jon Bon Jovi, this might make you “Have A Nice Day.”

It was October 19 in 2011, a Wednesday, when Jersey-born rocker Jon Bon Jovi together with his wife Dorothea opened JB’s Soul Kitchen in Red Bank. It’s been easy to “Keep The Faith” for a great cause ever since.

The concept is simple. No set prices on the menu, only suggested donations that goes towards the Soul Foundation. That’s Jon’s non-profit organization since 2006 that helps fight community hunger.

Jon Bon Jovi, Dorothea Hurley Jon Bon Jovi and wife Dorthea at the Toms River location of JBJ Soul Kitchen (AP Photo/Mel Evans) loading...

At the time JB’s Soul Kitchen opened Jon said,

At a time when one in five households are living at or below the poverty level, and at a time when one out of six Americans are food insecure, this is a restaurant whose time has come. This is a place based on and built on community - by and for the community.

This New Jersey gem even expanded last year to Jersey City inside New Jersey City University’s Gilligan Student Union. It opened on Valentine’s Day and has been helping even more people “Livin’ On A Prayer.” Those who can’t afford any donation to eat at the Soul Kitchen can always eat for free in exchange for a little volunteering.

Jon Bon Jovi's Soul Kitchen Opening Celebration Getty Images loading...

All this altruism has resulted in JB's Soul Kitchen being rated the number one celebrity owned restaurant, not just in New Jersey but in the entire nation.

QR Code Generator analyzed Google reviews of celebrity owned restaurants around the nation. The results weren’t even close. JB’s Soul Kitchen was #1 with 91.62% excellent reviews. The nearest, in second place, was “The Walking Dead”’s Norman Reedus and Greg Nicotero’s Nic and Norman’s restaurant in Georgia with 79.80% excellent reviews.

If that were a political election it would be called a landslide.

3rd place went to Robert DeNiro’s Nobu in La Vegas with a 78.78%.

Nobu Los Cabos Official Hotel Launch & Sake Ceremony Getty Images loading...

4th place is RPM Steak in Chicago owned by Giuliana and Bill Rancic. (Bill Rancic was the guy who won the very first “Apprentice” if you don't recall. RPM got 78.61%.

5th place is Ryan Gosling’s Tagine, a Moroccan restaurant in Beverly Hills, with 77.77%.

He's not number one like Bon Jovi, but he’s Kenough.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents The European Premiere Of "Barbie" - VIP Arrivals Getty Images for Warner Bros. loading...

LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Fame and Fortune: These Are the Richest Celebrities in the World Stacker compiled a list of the world's richest celebrities using data collected from Celebrity Net Worth 's rankings by current net worth. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.