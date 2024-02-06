Bon Jovi says he’ll perform at his son’s wedding to ‘Stranger Things’ star
Love is in the air! Jon Bon Jovi’s son, Jake, is engaged to “Stranger Things” and “Enola Holmes” star, Millie Bobby Brown and you can expect some major star power at the nuptials.
The New Jersey rocker was honored by the Recording Academy’s philanthropic organization, Music Cares, for his contributions to music and philanthropy on Friday.
He was recognized for his efforts in founding the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation to alleviate hunger and homelessness, and on the red carpet ahead of accepting his award, the musician also gave fans an exciting insight into his son Jake Bongiovi upcoming wedding to Millie Bobbie Brown.
When he was asked if he’d be performing at his son’s wedding, he told People, “Yes, definitely.”
According to People, Bon Jovi paid tribute in his speech to another Garden State rocker:
I want to thank my friend and my mentor Bruce Springsteen. Bruce and Pam's mom passed two days ago," Bon Jovi began. "When I first got the news, he was already on the airplane on his way here. I certainly would've understood if he'd said that he couldn't make it, but he wanted to be here tonight for MusiCares. He wanted to be here tonight for me, and I'm forever grateful to you.
The rocker founded JBJ Soul Foundation nearly two decades ago as a non-profit aimed at offering assistance, social services and job training opportunities to those experiencing homelessness and hunger.
In 2023, Brown referred to Jake Bongiovi as her “partner for life” on Instagram.
