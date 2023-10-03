Jon Bon Jovi has been running his Soul Kitchens where diners pay what they can for years now. His mission to feed the hungry through donations and through volunteering is the stuff of Jersey legend.

The 8th annual Soul Kitchen Chili Cook-Off is happening this Saturday at their Toms River location. It’s billed as an afternoon of great food and good fun to support JBJ Soul Kitchen’s mission to help alleviate hunger.

It happens at 1769 Hooper Ave. in Toms River, NJ on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. You can see their website for how to buy presale admission for $20. Or it’s $30 at the door. 12 years old and younger is free.

They’re kicking it up a notch this year by adding a meat smoker to the chili cook-off. They will be selling empty bowls for a $20 pay-it-forward donation to support those battling food insecurity.

They’re also taking up a collection of non-perishable food items for The People’s Pantry. You’re asked to take part by bringing canned veggies, boxes of potatoes, cranberry sauce, spices and baking items.

So what exactly IS the cook-off? It’s first responders from all over the area flexing their chili-cooking muscles in a competition. Last year the winner was Union Beach PBA Local 291.

Best part for fans is Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea are usually serving as unannounced judges.

In a statement, Joanne Gwin, community coordinator of JBJ Soul Kitchen Toms River, said it’s

a wonderful opportunity to bring the community together. Attendees have the chance to support and thank our first responders for their service, along with supporting JBJ Soul Kitchen by Paying it Forward. Everyone attending the event Pays it Forward with their entrance fee, and each Pay it Forward provides a meal for someone in the community who is facing food insecurity.

Amen.

