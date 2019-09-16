The '60s were one of the greatest decades of all time, but for the New York Giants it would be the beginning of the dark days, which owner John Mara never wanted to repeat. If you compare the decade of Giants football in the '60s to the one we're in right now, not counting playoffs, they actually won more games than that now, despite the Super Bowl victory.

Check this out.

The '60s started with the Giants going 6-4-2 in 1960. They were playing a 12 game schedule then and the Eagles would beat the Packers to win the NFL championship that year. The Super Bowl wouldn't start for another 8 years.

In 1961 the Giants, with new head coach Allie Sherman and now playing a 14 game season, would go 10-3-1 and lose the championship game to former offensive coordinator Vince Lombardi's Green Bay Packers 37-0. In 1962 they would go 12-2 and again lose the championship game to Green Bay this time 16-7. in 1963, the G-men would go 11-3 then lose the championship game to the Chicago Bears 14-10. You may have seen the shot of the bloodied kneeling quarterback Y.A. Tittle. So much for the good old days.

In 1964 they would go 2-10-2 followed by 7-7 in 1965 with new quarterback Earl Morrall who would get hurt in 1966 causing the team to drop to 1-12-1 in 1966. They actually put up 41 points in a game to the Washington Redskins and lost 72-41. You can't write this stuff!

In 1967, the Giants trade for Vikings quarterback Fran Tarkenton who claims he invented the west coast offense that year because his offensive line was so bad (sound familiar) and they go 7-7 as they would again in 1968.

Unfortunately for Sherman and the Giants in 1968, the cross town Jets led by quarterback Joe Namath would take over the town and win the Super Bowl and then on the same weekend Woodstock took place annihilate the Giants 37-14 in a pre season game in New Haven Connecticut. Sherman was replaced by Alex Webster and in 1969 the Giants would finish 6-8 and finish the decade with 69 wins in 138 games, that was then.

As for this decade, we go back to 2010 when the Giants led by head coach Tom Coughlin and quarterback Eli Manning would finish 10-6 then win the Super Bowl in 2011 with a 9-7 record. In 2012 they would again finish 9-7 and the unbeknownst to the team and the fans, the dark days would once again begin.

In 2013 the Giants would finish 7-9, then 6-10 in 2014 and 15. In 2016 Ben McAdoo would take over as head coach and thanks to a lot of money being dumped into free agency in 2016 the Giants would finish 11-5 and return to the playoffs only to lose to Green Bay 38-13. Thus ends the playoff appearances this decade.

The following year, the Giants would come off that playoff season and finish 3-13 with McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese fired in mid season over a botched benching of quarterback Eli Manning.

Manning would return in 2018 along with new general manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Pat Shurmur and lead the Giants to a 5-11 record. So far they have not won this year.

So if you count the Giants wins this decade they come out to just 66 in 160 games played so far as compared to the 69 they won in the "dark days" of the 60's. But there is hope. If they can win just 4 games this season, they will finish with more wins this decade that they did then. Just 4 lousy wins. Do you see it?

