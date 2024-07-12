Already married Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi announce ‘wedding date’

“Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown married Jake Bongiovi, son of New Jersey rocker Jon Bon Jovi, one weekend back in May. From the media coverage leading up to it, one would think it was a royal wedding.

One would also think it was a very long time coming.

From the summer of 2021 when they met online, it’s been story upon story. There was their official Instagram announcement in November of that year that they were dating. We had news items on their public display of affection at a Harry Styles concert. More coverage of red-carpet events. News of their underwater marriage proposal in April of 2023.

From that point it’s felt like the couple made news at least weekly. Would father Jon sing at his son’s wedding? What kind of ceremony? On and on.

2024 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi - Inside (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) loading...

When the big day finally happened and the power couple was married in a secret ceremony with only those closest there to witness it, we all figured OK, it’s done.

News media could go back to remembering there are 8 billion other people on the planet who are not Jake Bongiovi or Millie Bobby Brown. Other than the news that a bigger wedding celebration would happen later this year we thought the media frenzy would die down.

Not quite.

Now the already married couple is making news for announcing their “wedding date.”

No, not as in a calendar date. This has nothing to do with that bigger ceremony later this year. No, they were announcing that they were each other’s forever “wedding date.” In other words, publicly vowing that any wedding either was ever invited to in the future the other would always be their “wedding date.”

Yes, the newlyweds promised they would always be each other’s plus one.

On my count…one, two, three…

Awwwwwwwww!

I’m sorry my cynical side is showing. But after all the insane attention does a couple truly in love need to obsessively keep telling the planet that they are truly in love? I’m happy for them. But for God’s sake, they’ve only known each other for 36 months and Millie isn’t even drinking age yet and Jake is only 22.

Damsel World Premiere | Netflix (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix) loading...

There’s a long life to come and with a divorce rate of 42% in the United States anything can happen. Will lightning strike twice? Jake’s parents Jon and Dorothea were high school sweethearts and still together.

I do hope it’s the same for Millie and Jake, but these weekly public proclamations of ‘Hey look over here and see how truly in love and forever we are’ are wearing a little thin.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

