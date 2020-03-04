The ‘Stranger Things’ convention is coming back to New Jersey

Attention fans of the Upside Down! The hit Netflix series, “Stranger Things” is having a convention in New Jersey again this year; it’s called “Stranger Con: A Salute to the TV Series Stranger Things.” It will be held June 13th and 14th at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center in Edison.

Some of the stars who are scheduled to attend are: Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven (although if I have to tell you that you probably don’t watch the show and wouldn’t be interested), New Jersey’s own Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), and Noah Schnapp (Will), with others to be announced later. The two day event will include “guest panels, photo ops and autograph signings, cosplay and trivia contests,” according to creationent.com.

Gaten Matarazzo’s band will also perform on Saturday night (that’s an extra $50). Tickets for the weekend range from $40 general admission to $899 for “Gold First Row Seating.” Tickets are available here.

