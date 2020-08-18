Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo works at Jersey Shore restaurant this summer

Imagine sitting down at your favorite restaurant, and your favorite actor from your favorite TV show comes up to bring you your food. This is what residents in New Jersey are currently experiencing at a local eatery.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Gaten Matarazzo clearly does not need the money. But the Hollywood Reporter says he has found a way to stay busy during this global pandemic. The 17-year-old ”Stranger Things” star has returned to New Jersey and works as a food runner at a Long Beach Island restaurant, it reports.

Matarazzo who plays Dustin in the Netflix series, returned to Long Beach due to the delay on the filming and production of the wildly successful Netflix show due to the pandemic.

He's a local guy — he hails from Little Egg Harbor.

Matarazzo works with a few of his family members at the restaurant, The Hollywood Reporter says. Even with all the PPE, some fans have still been able to recognize Matarazzo.

Production for the show is set to resume Sept. 17, according to the report.

Creator. Matt Duffner tells Deadline: ”We like to look at each season as kind of its own complete story. We do have a pretty large mythology. ... We do have a general sense of where the story is going. We've known the ending of the show for quite a while."