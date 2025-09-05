NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Sept. 5

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Sept. 5

Spring Lake (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
8 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)
7 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Ocean Temperature72° - 75°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
Air Temperature77° - 87°
Sunrise/Sunset6:27am - 7:24pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 6:36a		Low
Fri 12:40p		High
Fri 6:52p		Low
Sat 1:21a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:10a		Low
Fri 12:04p		High
Fri 6:26p		Low
Sat 12:45a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:24a		Low
Fri 12:16p		High
Fri 6:40p		Low
Sat 12:57a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:06a		Low
Fri 12:08p		High
Fri 6:22p		Low
Sat 12:49a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 10:16a		Low
Fri 4:45p		High
Fri 10:32p		Low
Sat 5:26a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 6:24a		Low
Fri 12:31p		High
Fri 6:40p		Low
Sat 1:18a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 9:23a		Low
Fri 4:19p		High
Fri 9:39p		Low
Sat 5:00a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 7:20a		Low
Fri 1:04p		High
Fri 7:39p		Low
Sat 1:57a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:12a		Low
Fri 12:06p		High
Fri 6:31p		Low
Sat 12:57a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 6:34a		Low
Fri 12:27p		High
Fri 7:07p		Low
Sat 1:23a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:20a		Low
Fri 12:16p		High
Fri 6:42p		Low
Sat 1:06a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 7:17a		Low
Fri 1:08p		High
Fri 7:41p		Low
Sat 1:54a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

