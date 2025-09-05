Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the Southwest

8 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)

7 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots) Ocean Temperature 72° - 75°

(Normal 70° - 73°) Air Temperature 77° - 87° Sunrise/Sunset 6:27am - 7:24pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 6:36a Low

Fri 12:40p High

Fri 6:52p Low

Sat 1:21a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:10a Low

Fri 12:04p High

Fri 6:26p Low

Sat 12:45a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:24a Low

Fri 12:16p High

Fri 6:40p Low

Sat 12:57a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:06a Low

Fri 12:08p High

Fri 6:22p Low

Sat 12:49a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 10:16a Low

Fri 4:45p High

Fri 10:32p Low

Sat 5:26a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 6:24a Low

Fri 12:31p High

Fri 6:40p Low

Sat 1:18a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 9:23a Low

Fri 4:19p High

Fri 9:39p Low

Sat 5:00a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 7:20a Low

Fri 1:04p High

Fri 7:39p Low

Sat 1:57a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:12a Low

Fri 12:06p High

Fri 6:31p Low

Sat 12:57a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 6:34a Low

Fri 12:27p High

Fri 7:07p Low

Sat 1:23a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:20a Low

Fri 12:16p High

Fri 6:42p Low

Sat 1:06a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 7:17a Low

Fri 1:08p High

Fri 7:41p Low

Sat 1:54a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

The Tastiest Jersey Shore Food Trucks You Should Try This Summer Gallery Credit: Jimmy G

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson