NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Sept. 5
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
8 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)
7 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 75°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 87°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:27am - 7:24pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 6:36a
|Low
Fri 12:40p
|High
Fri 6:52p
|Low
Sat 1:21a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:10a
|Low
Fri 12:04p
|High
Fri 6:26p
|Low
Sat 12:45a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:24a
|Low
Fri 12:16p
|High
Fri 6:40p
|Low
Sat 12:57a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:06a
|Low
Fri 12:08p
|High
Fri 6:22p
|Low
Sat 12:49a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 10:16a
|Low
Fri 4:45p
|High
Fri 10:32p
|Low
Sat 5:26a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 6:24a
|Low
Fri 12:31p
|High
Fri 6:40p
|Low
Sat 1:18a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 9:23a
|Low
Fri 4:19p
|High
Fri 9:39p
|Low
Sat 5:00a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 7:20a
|Low
Fri 1:04p
|High
Fri 7:39p
|Low
Sat 1:57a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:12a
|Low
Fri 12:06p
|High
Fri 6:31p
|Low
Sat 12:57a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 6:34a
|Low
Fri 12:27p
|High
Fri 7:07p
|Low
Sat 1:23a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:20a
|Low
Fri 12:16p
|High
Fri 6:42p
|Low
Sat 1:06a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 7:17a
|Low
Fri 1:08p
|High
Fri 7:41p
|Low
Sat 1:54a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds.
SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely.
SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
SUN NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September.
