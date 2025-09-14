NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Sept. 14
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the West
4 - 9 mph (Gust 12 mph)
3 - 8 knots (Gust 10 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 74°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 82°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:36am - 7:10pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 7:34a
|High
Sun 2:02p
|Low
Sun 8:51p
|High
Mon 2:39a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:58a
|High
Sun 1:36p
|Low
Sun 8:15p
|High
Mon 2:13a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:10a
|High
Sun 1:50p
|Low
Sun 8:27p
|High
Mon 2:27a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:02a
|High
Sun 1:32p
|Low
Sun 8:19p
|High
Mon 2:09a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 5:16a
|Low
Sun 11:39a
|High
Sun 5:42p
|Low
Mon 12:56a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 7:35a
|High
Sun 1:51p
|Low
Sun 8:53p
|High
Mon 2:33a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 11:13a
|High
Sun 4:49p
|Low
Mon 12:30a
|High
Mon 5:26a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 8:06a
|High
Sun 2:53p
|Low
Sun 9:24p
|High
Mon 3:23a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:05a
|High
Sun 1:38p
|Low
Sun 8:25p
|High
Mon 2:20a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 7:28a
|High
Sun 2:14p
|Low
Sun 8:47p
|High
Mon 2:43a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:11a
|High
Sun 1:48p
|Low
Sun 8:29p
|High
Mon 2:24a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 8:06a
|High
Sun 2:46p
|Low
Sun 9:16p
|High
Mon 3:24a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW late this morning, then becoming E early this afternoon, becoming SE late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming N around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.
MON NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 9 seconds.
TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers.
WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
WED NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms after midnight.
THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September.
