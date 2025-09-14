NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Sept. 14

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Sept. 14

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the West
4 - 9 mph (Gust 12 mph)
3 - 8 knots (Gust 10 knots)
Ocean Temperature71° - 74°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
Air Temperature73° - 82°
Sunrise/Sunset6:36am - 7:10pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sun 7:34a		High
Sun 2:02p		Low
Sun 8:51p		High
Mon 2:39a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 6:58a		High
Sun 1:36p		Low
Sun 8:15p		High
Mon 2:13a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 7:10a		High
Sun 1:50p		Low
Sun 8:27p		High
Mon 2:27a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 7:02a		High
Sun 1:32p		Low
Sun 8:19p		High
Mon 2:09a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 5:16a		Low
Sun 11:39a		High
Sun 5:42p		Low
Mon 12:56a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 7:35a		High
Sun 1:51p		Low
Sun 8:53p		High
Mon 2:33a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sun 11:13a		High
Sun 4:49p		Low
Mon 12:30a		High
Mon 5:26a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sun 8:06a		High
Sun 2:53p		Low
Sun 9:24p		High
Mon 3:23a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 7:05a		High
Sun 1:38p		Low
Sun 8:25p		High
Mon 2:20a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sun 7:28a		High
Sun 2:14p		Low
Sun 8:47p		High
Mon 2:43a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 7:11a		High
Sun 1:48p		Low
Sun 8:29p		High
Mon 2:24a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sun 8:06a		High
Sun 2:46p		Low
Sun 9:16p		High
Mon 3:24a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW late this morning, then becoming E early this afternoon, becoming SE late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming N around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 9 seconds.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms after midnight.

THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

