Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the West

4 - 9 mph (Gust 12 mph)

3 - 8 knots (Gust 10 knots) Ocean Temperature 71° - 74°

(Normal 70° - 73°) Air Temperature 73° - 82° Sunrise/Sunset 6:36am - 7:10pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 7:34a High

Sun 2:02p Low

Sun 8:51p High

Mon 2:39a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:58a High

Sun 1:36p Low

Sun 8:15p High

Mon 2:13a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:10a High

Sun 1:50p Low

Sun 8:27p High

Mon 2:27a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:02a High

Sun 1:32p Low

Sun 8:19p High

Mon 2:09a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 5:16a Low

Sun 11:39a High

Sun 5:42p Low

Mon 12:56a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 7:35a High

Sun 1:51p Low

Sun 8:53p High

Mon 2:33a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 11:13a High

Sun 4:49p Low

Mon 12:30a High

Mon 5:26a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 8:06a High

Sun 2:53p Low

Sun 9:24p High

Mon 3:23a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:05a High

Sun 1:38p Low

Sun 8:25p High

Mon 2:20a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 7:28a High

Sun 2:14p Low

Sun 8:47p High

Mon 2:43a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:11a High

Sun 1:48p Low

Sun 8:29p High

Mon 2:24a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 8:06a High

Sun 2:46p Low

Sun 9:16p High

Mon 3:24a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW late this morning, then becoming E early this afternoon, becoming SE late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming N around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 9 seconds.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms after midnight.

THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

