NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Sept. 11

EMS Council of New Jersey 9/11 Memorial in Keansburg (EMS Council of New Jersey via Facebook)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf
zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the North
6 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Ocean Temperature70° - 71°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
Air Temperature73° - 82°
Sunrise/Sunset6:33am - 7:15pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 11:04a		Low
Thu 5:34p		High
Thu 11:32p		Low
Fri 5:38a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 10:38a		Low
Thu 4:58p		High
Thu 11:06p		Low
Fri 5:02a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 10:52a		Low
Thu 5:10p		High
Thu 11:20p		Low
Fri 5:14a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 10:34a		Low
Thu 5:02p		High
Thu 11:02p		Low
Fri 5:06a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 8:58a		High
Thu 2:44p		Low
Thu 9:39p		High
Fri 3:12a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 10:56a		Low
Thu 5:36p		High
Thu 11:25p		Low
Fri 5:36a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 8:32a		High
Thu 1:51p		Low
Thu 9:13p		High
Fri 2:19a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 5:23a		High
Thu 11:59a		Low
Thu 6:12p		High
Fri 12:19a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 10:40a		Low
Thu 5:05p		High
Thu 11:07p		Low
Fri 5:09a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 11:18a		Low
Thu 5:32p		High
Thu 11:39p		Low
Fri 5:36a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 10:48a		Low
Thu 5:09p		High
Thu 11:11p		Low
Fri 5:14a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 5:24a		High
Thu 11:51a		Low
Thu 6:04p		High
Fri 12:18a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

MON: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

