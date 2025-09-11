Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf

zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the North

6 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)

5 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots) Ocean Temperature 70° - 71°

(Normal 70° - 73°) Air Temperature 73° - 82° Sunrise/Sunset 6:33am - 7:15pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 11:04a Low

Thu 5:34p High

Thu 11:32p Low

Fri 5:38a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:38a Low

Thu 4:58p High

Thu 11:06p Low

Fri 5:02a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:52a Low

Thu 5:10p High

Thu 11:20p Low

Fri 5:14a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:34a Low

Thu 5:02p High

Thu 11:02p Low

Fri 5:06a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 8:58a High

Thu 2:44p Low

Thu 9:39p High

Fri 3:12a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 10:56a Low

Thu 5:36p High

Thu 11:25p Low

Fri 5:36a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 8:32a High

Thu 1:51p Low

Thu 9:13p High

Fri 2:19a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 5:23a High

Thu 11:59a Low

Thu 6:12p High

Fri 12:19a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:40a Low

Thu 5:05p High

Thu 11:07p Low

Fri 5:09a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 11:18a Low

Thu 5:32p High

Thu 11:39p Low

Fri 5:36a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:48a Low

Thu 5:09p High

Thu 11:11p Low

Fri 5:14a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 5:24a High

Thu 11:51a Low

Thu 6:04p High

Fri 12:18a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

MON: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Point Pleasant Beach NJ: 11 most popular spots The oceanside location of Point Pleasant Beach has been a source of enjoyment for centuries

The first permanent boardwalk was built in 1915 and in the late 1920’s, Orlo Jenkinson built Jenkinson’s Pavilion and Swimming Pool.

Over the past 100 years or so, the community has grown into a vibrant resort destination for state residents and tourists, alike. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

It's Time We End these 5 Outdated New Jersey Beach Rules The Jersey Shore is great, but there's room for change. It's time we end these old beach rules. Gallery Credit: Diana Tyler