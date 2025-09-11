NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Sept. 11
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf
zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the North
6 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 71°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 82°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:33am - 7:15pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 11:04a
|Low
Thu 5:34p
|High
Thu 11:32p
|Low
Fri 5:38a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:38a
|Low
Thu 4:58p
|High
Thu 11:06p
|Low
Fri 5:02a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:52a
|Low
Thu 5:10p
|High
Thu 11:20p
|Low
Fri 5:14a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:34a
|Low
Thu 5:02p
|High
Thu 11:02p
|Low
Fri 5:06a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 8:58a
|High
Thu 2:44p
|Low
Thu 9:39p
|High
Fri 3:12a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 10:56a
|Low
Thu 5:36p
|High
Thu 11:25p
|Low
Fri 5:36a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 8:32a
|High
Thu 1:51p
|Low
Thu 9:13p
|High
Fri 2:19a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 5:23a
|High
Thu 11:59a
|Low
Thu 6:12p
|High
Fri 12:19a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:40a
|Low
Thu 5:05p
|High
Thu 11:07p
|Low
Fri 5:09a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 11:18a
|Low
Thu 5:32p
|High
Thu 11:39p
|Low
Fri 5:36a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:48a
|Low
Thu 5:09p
|High
Thu 11:11p
|Low
Fri 5:14a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 5:24a
|High
Thu 11:51a
|Low
Thu 6:04p
|High
Fri 12:18a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds.
FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.
SAT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
MON: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
MON NIGHT: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
Point Pleasant Beach NJ: 11 most popular spots
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
It's Time We End these 5 Outdated New Jersey Beach Rules
Gallery Credit: Diana Tyler
Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches
Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson