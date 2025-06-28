NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 28
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the South
10 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
9 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 72°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 87°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:28am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 11:02a
|Low
Sat 4:58p
|High
Sat 11:11p
|Low
Sun 5:42a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:36a
|Low
Sat 4:22p
|High
Sat 10:45p
|Low
Sun 5:06a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:50a
|Low
Sat 4:34p
|High
Sat 10:59p
|Low
Sun 5:18a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:32a
|Low
Sat 4:26p
|High
Sat 10:41p
|Low
Sun 5:10a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 9:02a
|High
Sat 2:42p
|Low
Sat 9:03p
|High
Sun 2:51a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 5:00a
|High
Sat 10:48a
|Low
Sat 4:51p
|High
Sat 11:01p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 8:36a
|High
Sat 1:49p
|Low
Sat 8:37p
|High
Sun 1:58a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 5:36a
|High
Sat 11:42a
|Low
Sat 5:24p
|High
Sat 11:57p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:38a
|Low
Sat 4:25p
|High
Sat 10:48p
|Low
Sun 5:24a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 5:00a
|High
Sat 11:06a
|Low
Sat 4:48p
|High
Sat 11:23p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:42a
|Low
Sat 4:28p
|High
Sat 11:00p
|Low
Sun 5:27a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 5:36a
|High
Sat 11:42a
|Low
Sat 5:26p
|High
Sat 11:57p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A slight chance of tstms this morning. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 3 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming W around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 6 seconds.
MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
MON NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
