MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the South

10 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)

9 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 68° - 72°

(Normal 63° - 69°) Air Temperature 77° - 87° Sunrise/Sunset 5:28am - 8:30pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 11:02a Low

Sat 4:58p High

Sat 11:11p Low

Sun 5:42a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:36a Low

Sat 4:22p High

Sat 10:45p Low

Sun 5:06a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:50a Low

Sat 4:34p High

Sat 10:59p Low

Sun 5:18a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:32a Low

Sat 4:26p High

Sat 10:41p Low

Sun 5:10a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 9:02a High

Sat 2:42p Low

Sat 9:03p High

Sun 2:51a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 5:00a High

Sat 10:48a Low

Sat 4:51p High

Sat 11:01p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 8:36a High

Sat 1:49p Low

Sat 8:37p High

Sun 1:58a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 5:36a High

Sat 11:42a Low

Sat 5:24p High

Sat 11:57p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:38a Low

Sat 4:25p High

Sat 10:48p Low

Sun 5:24a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 5:00a High

Sat 11:06a Low

Sat 4:48p High

Sat 11:23p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:42a Low

Sat 4:28p High

Sat 11:00p Low

Sun 5:27a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 5:36a High

Sat 11:42a Low

Sat 5:26p High

Sat 11:57p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A slight chance of tstms this morning. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 3 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming W around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 6 seconds.

MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

