NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 28

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the South
10 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
9 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature68° - 72°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
Air Temperature77° - 87°
Sunrise/Sunset5:28am - 8:30pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sat 11:02a		Low
Sat 4:58p		High
Sat 11:11p		Low
Sun 5:42a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 10:36a		Low
Sat 4:22p		High
Sat 10:45p		Low
Sun 5:06a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 10:50a		Low
Sat 4:34p		High
Sat 10:59p		Low
Sun 5:18a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 10:32a		Low
Sat 4:26p		High
Sat 10:41p		Low
Sun 5:10a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 9:02a		High
Sat 2:42p		Low
Sat 9:03p		High
Sun 2:51a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 5:00a		High
Sat 10:48a		Low
Sat 4:51p		High
Sat 11:01p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 8:36a		High
Sat 1:49p		Low
Sat 8:37p		High
Sun 1:58a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 5:36a		High
Sat 11:42a		Low
Sat 5:24p		High
Sat 11:57p
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 10:38a		Low
Sat 4:25p		High
Sat 10:48p		Low
Sun 5:24a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 5:00a		High
Sat 11:06a		Low
Sat 4:48p		High
Sat 11:23p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 10:42a		Low
Sat 4:28p		High
Sat 11:00p		Low
Sun 5:27a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 5:36a		High
Sat 11:42a		Low
Sat 5:26p		High
Sat 11:57p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A slight chance of tstms this morning. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 3 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming W around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 6 seconds.

MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

