NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 27

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 27

Wildwood (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves3 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the East
17 - 22 mph (Gust 30 mph)
14 - 19 knots (Gust 26 knots)
Ocean Temperature64° - 80°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
Air Temperature68° - 73°
Sunrise/Sunset5:28am - 8:30pm
UV Index4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 10:08a		Low
Fri 4:10p		High
Fri 10:20p		Low
Sat 4:57a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:42a		Low
Fri 3:34p		High
Fri 9:54p		Low
Sat 4:21a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:56a		Low
Fri 3:46p		High
Fri 10:08p		Low
Sat 4:33a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:38a		Low
Fri 3:38p		High
Fri 9:50p		Low
Sat 4:25a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 8:17a		High
Fri 1:48p		Low
Fri 8:15p		High
Sat 2:00a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 9:56a		Low
Fri 4:00p		High
Fri 10:11p		Low
Sat 5:00a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 7:51a		High
Fri 12:55p		Low
Fri 7:49p		High
Sat 1:07a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 10:51a		Low
Fri 4:32p		High
Fri 11:09p		Low
Sat 5:36a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:47a		Low
Fri 3:33p		High
Fri 10:00p		Low
Sat 4:35a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 10:17a		Low
Fri 3:56p		High
Fri 10:37p		Low
Sat 5:00a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:51a		Low
Fri 3:38p		High
Fri 10:11p		Low
Sat 4:39a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 10:52a		Low
Fri 4:34p		High
Fri 11:09p		Low
Sat 5:36a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms after midnight.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

What Is This Foam I Spotted On A Jersey Shore Beach

You ever see this before? WHAT IS IT?!

Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray

Sharks you'll find at the Jersey Shore

Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

33 Beach Umbrellas You've Seen At The Jersey Shore

Gallery Credit: Rich De Sisto

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM