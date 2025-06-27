NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 27
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|3 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the East
17 - 22 mph (Gust 30 mph)
14 - 19 knots (Gust 26 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 80°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
|Air Temperature
|68° - 73°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:28am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 10:08a
|Low
Fri 4:10p
|High
Fri 10:20p
|Low
Sat 4:57a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:42a
|Low
Fri 3:34p
|High
Fri 9:54p
|Low
Sat 4:21a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:56a
|Low
Fri 3:46p
|High
Fri 10:08p
|Low
Sat 4:33a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:38a
|Low
Fri 3:38p
|High
Fri 9:50p
|Low
Sat 4:25a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 8:17a
|High
Fri 1:48p
|Low
Fri 8:15p
|High
Sat 2:00a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 9:56a
|Low
Fri 4:00p
|High
Fri 10:11p
|Low
Sat 5:00a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 7:51a
|High
Fri 12:55p
|Low
Fri 7:49p
|High
Sat 1:07a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 10:51a
|Low
Fri 4:32p
|High
Fri 11:09p
|Low
Sat 5:36a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:47a
|Low
Fri 3:33p
|High
Fri 10:00p
|Low
Sat 4:35a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 10:17a
|Low
Fri 3:56p
|High
Fri 10:37p
|Low
Sat 5:00a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:51a
|Low
Fri 3:38p
|High
Fri 10:11p
|Low
Sat 4:39a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 10:52a
|Low
Fri 4:34p
|High
Fri 11:09p
|Low
Sat 5:36a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
FRI: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms after midnight.
SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
SUN: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
TUE: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
What Is This Foam I Spotted On A Jersey Shore Beach
Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray
Sharks you'll find at the Jersey Shore
Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia
33 Beach Umbrellas You've Seen At The Jersey Shore
Gallery Credit: Rich De Sisto