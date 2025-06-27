Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 3 - 5 feet Winds From the East

17 - 22 mph (Gust 30 mph)

14 - 19 knots (Gust 26 knots) Ocean Temperature 64° - 80°

(Normal 63° - 69°) Air Temperature 68° - 73° Sunrise/Sunset 5:28am - 8:30pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 10:08a Low

Fri 4:10p High

Fri 10:20p Low

Sat 4:57a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:42a Low

Fri 3:34p High

Fri 9:54p Low

Sat 4:21a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:56a Low

Fri 3:46p High

Fri 10:08p Low

Sat 4:33a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:38a Low

Fri 3:38p High

Fri 9:50p Low

Sat 4:25a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 8:17a High

Fri 1:48p Low

Fri 8:15p High

Sat 2:00a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 9:56a Low

Fri 4:00p High

Fri 10:11p Low

Sat 5:00a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 7:51a High

Fri 12:55p Low

Fri 7:49p High

Sat 1:07a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 10:51a Low

Fri 4:32p High

Fri 11:09p Low

Sat 5:36a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:47a Low

Fri 3:33p High

Fri 10:00p Low

Sat 4:35a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 10:17a Low

Fri 3:56p High

Fri 10:37p Low

Sat 5:00a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:51a Low

Fri 3:38p High

Fri 10:11p Low

Sat 4:39a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 10:52a Low

Fri 4:34p High

Fri 11:09p Low

Sat 5:36a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms after midnight.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

