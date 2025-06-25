Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Heat index values up to 103. Consecutive days of heat can have cumulative effects on the body and exacerbates the total impact of a dangerous heat wave. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 0 - 2 feet Winds From the Northwest

3 - 7 mph (Gust 9 mph)

3 - 6 knots (Gust 8 knots) Ocean Temperature 65° - 79°

(Normal 63° - 69°) Air Temperature 82° - 96° Sunrise/Sunset 5:27am - 8:30pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 8:21a Low

Wed 2:25p High

Wed 8:38p Low

Thu 3:23a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:55a Low

Wed 1:49p High

Wed 8:12p Low

Thu 2:47a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:09a Low

Wed 2:01p High

Wed 8:26p Low

Thu 2:59a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:51a Low

Wed 1:53p High

Wed 8:08p Low

Thu 2:51a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 6:35a High

Wed 12:01p Low

Wed 6:30p High

Thu 12:18a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 8:12a Low

Wed 2:18p High

Wed 8:31p Low

Thu 3:24a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 6:09a High

Wed 11:08a Low

Wed 6:04p High

Wed 11:25p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 9:04a Low

Wed 2:46p High

Wed 9:29p Low

Thu 3:58a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:03a Low

Wed 1:52p High

Wed 8:22p Low

Thu 2:57a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 8:30a Low

Wed 2:12p High

Wed 8:56p Low

Thu 3:22a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:04a Low

Wed 1:56p High

Wed 8:30p Low

Thu 3:03a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 9:08a Low

Wed 2:49p High

Wed 9:29p Low

Thu 3:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S around 5 kt this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. Isolated showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms.

THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

