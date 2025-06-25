NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 25

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Heat index values up to 103. Consecutive days of heat can have cumulative effects on the body and exacerbates the total impact of a dangerous heat wave. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves0 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
3 - 7 mph (Gust 9 mph)
3 - 6 knots (Gust 8 knots)
Ocean Temperature65° - 79°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
Air Temperature82° - 96°
Sunrise/Sunset5:27am - 8:30pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 8:21a		Low
Wed 2:25p		High
Wed 8:38p		Low
Thu 3:23a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:55a		Low
Wed 1:49p		High
Wed 8:12p		Low
Thu 2:47a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:09a		Low
Wed 2:01p		High
Wed 8:26p		Low
Thu 2:59a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:51a		Low
Wed 1:53p		High
Wed 8:08p		Low
Thu 2:51a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 6:35a		High
Wed 12:01p		Low
Wed 6:30p		High
Thu 12:18a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 8:12a		Low
Wed 2:18p		High
Wed 8:31p		Low
Thu 3:24a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 6:09a		High
Wed 11:08a		Low
Wed 6:04p		High
Wed 11:25p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 9:04a		Low
Wed 2:46p		High
Wed 9:29p		Low
Thu 3:58a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:03a		Low
Wed 1:52p		High
Wed 8:22p		Low
Thu 2:57a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 8:30a		Low
Wed 2:12p		High
Wed 8:56p		Low
Thu 3:22a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:04a		Low
Wed 1:56p		High
Wed 8:30p		Low
Thu 3:03a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 9:08a		Low
Wed 2:49p		High
Wed 9:29p		Low
Thu 3:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S around 5 kt this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. Isolated showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms.

THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

