NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 25
Advisories
HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Heat index values up to 103. Consecutive days of heat can have cumulative effects on the body and exacerbates the total impact of a dangerous heat wave. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|0 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
3 - 7 mph (Gust 9 mph)
3 - 6 knots (Gust 8 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 79°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
|Air Temperature
|82° - 96°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:27am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 8:21a
|Low
Wed 2:25p
|High
Wed 8:38p
|Low
Thu 3:23a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:55a
|Low
Wed 1:49p
|High
Wed 8:12p
|Low
Thu 2:47a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:09a
|Low
Wed 2:01p
|High
Wed 8:26p
|Low
Thu 2:59a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:51a
|Low
Wed 1:53p
|High
Wed 8:08p
|Low
Thu 2:51a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 6:35a
|High
Wed 12:01p
|Low
Wed 6:30p
|High
Thu 12:18a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 8:12a
|Low
Wed 2:18p
|High
Wed 8:31p
|Low
Thu 3:24a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 6:09a
|High
Wed 11:08a
|Low
Wed 6:04p
|High
Wed 11:25p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 9:04a
|Low
Wed 2:46p
|High
Wed 9:29p
|Low
Thu 3:58a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:03a
|Low
Wed 1:52p
|High
Wed 8:22p
|Low
Thu 2:57a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 8:30a
|Low
Wed 2:12p
|High
Wed 8:56p
|Low
Thu 3:22a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:04a
|Low
Wed 1:56p
|High
Wed 8:30p
|Low
Thu 3:03a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 9:08a
|Low
Wed 2:49p
|High
Wed 9:29p
|Low
Thu 3:56a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S around 5 kt this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. Isolated showers and tstms late.
TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms.
THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
