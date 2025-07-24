NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 24
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
8 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)
7 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 79°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|80° - 89°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:46am - 8:19pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 8:07a
|Low
Thu 2:10p
|High
Thu 8:24p
|Low
Fri 3:03a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:41a
|Low
Thu 1:34p
|High
Thu 7:58p
|Low
Fri 2:27a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:55a
|Low
Thu 1:46p
|High
Thu 8:12p
|Low
Fri 2:39a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:37a
|Low
Thu 1:38p
|High
Thu 7:54p
|Low
Fri 2:31a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 6:19a
|High
Thu 11:47a
|Low
Thu 6:15p
|High
Fri 12:04a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 7:56a
|Low
Thu 2:04p
|High
Thu 8:16p
|Low
Fri 3:06a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 5:53a
|High
Thu 10:54a
|Low
Thu 5:49p
|High
Thu 11:11p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 8:49a
|Low
Thu 2:33p
|High
Thu 9:12p
|Low
Fri 3:39a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:51a
|Low
Thu 1:40p
|High
Thu 8:09p
|Low
Fri 2:40a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 8:17a
|Low
Thu 2:00p
|High
Thu 8:42p
|Low
Fri 3:04a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:54a
|Low
Thu 1:46p
|High
Thu 8:19p
|Low
Fri 2:48a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 8:55a
|Low
Thu 2:38p
|High
Thu 9:16p
|Low
Fri 3:42a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds.
FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
SAT: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
