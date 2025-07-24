Advisories

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Southwest

8 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)

7 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots) Ocean Temperature 71° - 79°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Air Temperature 80° - 89° Sunrise/Sunset 5:46am - 8:19pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 8:07a Low

Thu 2:10p High

Thu 8:24p Low

Fri 3:03a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:41a Low

Thu 1:34p High

Thu 7:58p Low

Fri 2:27a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:55a Low

Thu 1:46p High

Thu 8:12p Low

Fri 2:39a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:37a Low

Thu 1:38p High

Thu 7:54p Low

Fri 2:31a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 6:19a High

Thu 11:47a Low

Thu 6:15p High

Fri 12:04a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 7:56a Low

Thu 2:04p High

Thu 8:16p Low

Fri 3:06a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 5:53a High

Thu 10:54a Low

Thu 5:49p High

Thu 11:11p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 8:49a Low

Thu 2:33p High

Thu 9:12p Low

Fri 3:39a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:51a Low

Thu 1:40p High

Thu 8:09p Low

Fri 2:40a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 8:17a Low

Thu 2:00p High

Thu 8:42p Low

Fri 3:04a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:54a Low

Thu 1:46p High

Thu 8:19p Low

Fri 2:48a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 8:55a Low

Thu 2:38p High

Thu 9:16p Low

Fri 3:42a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

SAT: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

