NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 24

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
8 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)
7 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Ocean Temperature71° - 79°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Air Temperature80° - 89°
Sunrise/Sunset5:46am - 8:19pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 8:07a		Low
Thu 2:10p		High
Thu 8:24p		Low
Fri 3:03a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:41a		Low
Thu 1:34p		High
Thu 7:58p		Low
Fri 2:27a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:55a		Low
Thu 1:46p		High
Thu 8:12p		Low
Fri 2:39a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:37a		Low
Thu 1:38p		High
Thu 7:54p		Low
Fri 2:31a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 6:19a		High
Thu 11:47a		Low
Thu 6:15p		High
Fri 12:04a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 7:56a		Low
Thu 2:04p		High
Thu 8:16p		Low
Fri 3:06a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 5:53a		High
Thu 10:54a		Low
Thu 5:49p		High
Thu 11:11p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 8:49a		Low
Thu 2:33p		High
Thu 9:12p		Low
Fri 3:39a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:51a		Low
Thu 1:40p		High
Thu 8:09p		Low
Fri 2:40a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 8:17a		Low
Thu 2:00p		High
Thu 8:42p		Low
Fri 3:04a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:54a		Low
Thu 1:46p		High
Thu 8:19p		Low
Fri 2:48a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 8:55a		Low
Thu 2:38p		High
Thu 9:16p		Low
Fri 3:42a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

SAT: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

