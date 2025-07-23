Advisories

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Southeast

4 - 8 mph (Gust 12 mph)

3 - 7 knots (Gust 10 knots) Ocean Temperature 71° - 78°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Air Temperature 77° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 5:45am - 8:20pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 7:14a Low

Wed 1:16p High

Wed 7:34p Low

Thu 2:14a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:48a Low

Wed 12:40p High

Wed 7:08p Low

Thu 1:38a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:02a Low

Wed 12:52p High

Wed 7:22p Low

Thu 1:50a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:44a Low

Wed 12:44p High

Wed 7:04p Low

Thu 1:42a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 5:26a High

Wed 10:54a Low

Wed 5:21p High

Wed 11:14p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 7:02a Low

Wed 1:08p High

Wed 7:25p Low

Thu 2:18a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 5:00a High

Wed 10:01a Low

Wed 4:55p High

Wed 10:21p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 7:55a Low

Wed 1:38p High

Wed 8:23p Low

Thu 2:50a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:56a Low

Wed 12:46p High

Wed 7:18p Low

Thu 1:54a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 7:20a Low

Wed 1:05p High

Wed 7:50p Low

Thu 2:16a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:01a Low

Wed 12:52p High

Wed 7:28p Low

Thu 2:01a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 8:01a Low

Wed 1:43p High

Wed 8:25p Low

Thu 2:54a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming around 10 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

SAT: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

