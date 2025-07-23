NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 23

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 23

Ocean Grove (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Southeast
4 - 8 mph (Gust 12 mph)
3 - 7 knots (Gust 10 knots)
Ocean Temperature71° - 78°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Air Temperature77° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset5:45am - 8:20pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Wed 7:14a		Low
Wed 1:16p		High
Wed 7:34p		Low
Thu 2:14a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 6:48a		Low
Wed 12:40p		High
Wed 7:08p		Low
Thu 1:38a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 7:02a		Low
Wed 12:52p		High
Wed 7:22p		Low
Thu 1:50a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 6:44a		Low
Wed 12:44p		High
Wed 7:04p		Low
Thu 1:42a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 5:26a		High
Wed 10:54a		Low
Wed 5:21p		High
Wed 11:14p		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Wed 7:02a		Low
Wed 1:08p		High
Wed 7:25p		Low
Thu 2:18a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 5:00a		High
Wed 10:01a		Low
Wed 4:55p		High
Wed 10:21p		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Wed 7:55a		Low
Wed 1:38p		High
Wed 8:23p		Low
Thu 2:50a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 6:56a		Low
Wed 12:46p		High
Wed 7:18p		Low
Thu 1:54a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Wed 7:20a		Low
Wed 1:05p		High
Wed 7:50p		Low
Thu 2:16a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 7:01a		Low
Wed 12:52p		High
Wed 7:28p		Low
Thu 2:01a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Wed 8:01a		Low
Wed 1:43p		High
Wed 8:25p		Low
Thu 2:54a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming around 10 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

SAT: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

