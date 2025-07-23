NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 23
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Southeast
4 - 8 mph (Gust 12 mph)
3 - 7 knots (Gust 10 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 78°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:45am - 8:20pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 7:14a
|Low
Wed 1:16p
|High
Wed 7:34p
|Low
Thu 2:14a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:48a
|Low
Wed 12:40p
|High
Wed 7:08p
|Low
Thu 1:38a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:02a
|Low
Wed 12:52p
|High
Wed 7:22p
|Low
Thu 1:50a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:44a
|Low
Wed 12:44p
|High
Wed 7:04p
|Low
Thu 1:42a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 5:26a
|High
Wed 10:54a
|Low
Wed 5:21p
|High
Wed 11:14p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 7:02a
|Low
Wed 1:08p
|High
Wed 7:25p
|Low
Thu 2:18a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 5:00a
|High
Wed 10:01a
|Low
Wed 4:55p
|High
Wed 10:21p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 7:55a
|Low
Wed 1:38p
|High
Wed 8:23p
|Low
Thu 2:50a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:56a
|Low
Wed 12:46p
|High
Wed 7:18p
|Low
Thu 1:54a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 7:20a
|Low
Wed 1:05p
|High
Wed 7:50p
|Low
Thu 2:16a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:01a
|Low
Wed 12:52p
|High
Wed 7:28p
|Low
Thu 2:01a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 8:01a
|Low
Wed 1:43p
|High
Wed 8:25p
|Low
Thu 2:54a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming around 10 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds.
FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
SAT: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
