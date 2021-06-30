Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8PM WEDNESDAY. Heat index values up to 104 degrees expected. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 81° - 96° Winds From the Southwest

11 - 22 mph (Gust 25 mph)

9 - 19 knots (Gust 22 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 61° - 78°

(Normal 63° - 69°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:29am - 8:30pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 7:11a High

Wed 1:30p Low

Wed 7:34p High

Thu 1:41a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:35a High

Wed 1:04p Low

Wed 6:58p High

Thu 1:15a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:47a High

Wed 1:18p Low

Wed 7:10p High

Thu 1:29a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:39a High

Wed 1:00p Low

Wed 7:02p High

Thu 1:11a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 11:16a High

Wed 5:10p Low

Wed 11:39p High

Thu 5:21a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 7:18a High

Wed 1:21p Low

Wed 7:35p High

Thu 1:32a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 10:50a High

Wed 4:17p Low

Wed 11:13p High

Thu 4:28a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 7:43a High

Wed 1:58p Low

Wed 7:55p High

Thu 2:07a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:55a High

Wed 1:09p Low

Wed 7:10p High

Thu 1:17a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 7:15a High

Wed 1:25p Low

Wed 7:26p High

Thu 1:41a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:03a High

Wed 1:15p Low

Wed 7:11p High

Thu 1:25a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 7:55a High

Wed 2:08p Low

Wed 8:10p High

Thu 2:22a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT...SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning, then showers with a chance of tstms in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms until early morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of

7 seconds.

FRI...W winds around 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

FRI NIGHT...E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of tstms after midnight.

SAT...NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT...NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

SUN...N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance oftstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).