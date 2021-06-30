Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Advisories
HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8PM WEDNESDAY. Heat index values up to 104 degrees expected. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|81° - 96°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
11 - 22 mph (Gust 25 mph)
9 - 19 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|61° - 78°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:29am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 7:11a
|High
Wed 1:30p
|Low
Wed 7:34p
|High
Thu 1:41a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:35a
|High
Wed 1:04p
|Low
Wed 6:58p
|High
Thu 1:15a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:47a
|High
Wed 1:18p
|Low
Wed 7:10p
|High
Thu 1:29a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:39a
|High
Wed 1:00p
|Low
Wed 7:02p
|High
Thu 1:11a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 11:16a
|High
Wed 5:10p
|Low
Wed 11:39p
|High
Thu 5:21a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 7:18a
|High
Wed 1:21p
|Low
Wed 7:35p
|High
Thu 1:32a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 10:50a
|High
Wed 4:17p
|Low
Wed 11:13p
|High
Thu 4:28a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 7:43a
|High
Wed 1:58p
|Low
Wed 7:55p
|High
Thu 2:07a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:55a
|High
Wed 1:09p
|Low
Wed 7:10p
|High
Thu 1:17a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 7:15a
|High
Wed 1:25p
|Low
Wed 7:26p
|High
Thu 1:41a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:03a
|High
Wed 1:15p
|Low
Wed 7:11p
|High
Thu 1:25a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 7:55a
|High
Wed 2:08p
|Low
Wed 8:10p
|High
Thu 2:22a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT...SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
THU...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning, then showers with a chance of tstms in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
THU NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms until early morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of
7 seconds.
FRI...W winds around 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
FRI NIGHT...E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of tstms after midnight.
SAT...NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT...NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
SUN...N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance oftstms in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).