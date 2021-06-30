Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8PM WEDNESDAY. Heat index values up to 104 degrees expected. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature81° - 96°
WindsFrom the Southwest
11 - 22 mph (Gust 25 mph)
9 - 19 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature61° - 78°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:29am - 8:30pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 7:11a		High
Wed 1:30p		Low
Wed 7:34p		High
Thu 1:41a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:35a		High
Wed 1:04p		Low
Wed 6:58p		High
Thu 1:15a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:47a		High
Wed 1:18p		Low
Wed 7:10p		High
Thu 1:29a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:39a		High
Wed 1:00p		Low
Wed 7:02p		High
Thu 1:11a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 11:16a		High
Wed 5:10p		Low
Wed 11:39p		High
Thu 5:21a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 7:18a		High
Wed 1:21p		Low
Wed 7:35p		High
Thu 1:32a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 10:50a		High
Wed 4:17p		Low
Wed 11:13p		High
Thu 4:28a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 7:43a		High
Wed 1:58p		Low
Wed 7:55p		High
Thu 2:07a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:55a		High
Wed 1:09p		Low
Wed 7:10p		High
Thu 1:17a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 7:15a		High
Wed 1:25p		Low
Wed 7:26p		High
Thu 1:41a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 7:03a		High
Wed 1:15p		Low
Wed 7:11p		High
Thu 1:25a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 7:55a		High
Wed 2:08p		Low
Wed 8:10p		High
Thu 2:22a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT...SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning, then showers with a chance of tstms in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms until early morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of
7 seconds.

FRI...W winds around 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

FRI NIGHT...E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of tstms after midnight.

SAT...NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT...NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

SUN...N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance oftstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

