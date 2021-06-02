Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 2, 2021

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature64° - 75°
WindsFrom the South
8 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature56° - 67°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:28am - 8:21pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 8:48a		High
Wed 2:54p		Low
Wed 9:16p		High
Thu 3:06a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 8:12a		High
Wed 2:28p		Low
Wed 8:40p		High
Thu 2:40a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 8:24a		High
Wed 2:42p		Low
Wed 8:52p		High
Thu 2:54a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 8:16a		High
Wed 2:24p		Low
Wed 8:44p		High
Thu 2:36a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 5:53a		Low
Wed 12:53p		High
Wed 6:34p		Low
Thu 1:21a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 8:49a		High
Wed 2:51p		Low
Wed 9:08p		High
Thu 3:03a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 5:00a		Low
Wed 12:27p		High
Wed 5:41p		Low
Thu 12:55a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 9:12a		High
Wed 3:26p		Low
Wed 9:26p		High
Thu 3:38a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 8:27a		High
Wed 2:46p		Low
Wed 8:45p		High
Thu 2:55a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 8:44a		High
Wed 3:00p		Low
Wed 9:00p		High
Thu 3:19a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 8:37a		High
Wed 2:58p		Low
Wed 8:48p		High
Thu 3:09a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 9:26a		High
Wed 3:43p		Low
Wed 9:45p		High
Thu 3:58a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING

THIS AFTERNOON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then becoming W early in the afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.

WED: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

Plan Your Trip

