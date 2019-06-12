Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 12, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 67° - 75° Winds From the East

12 - 21 mph (Gust 29 mph)

10 - 18 knots (Gust 25 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 64° - 69°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:30pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 10:41a High

Wed 4:47p Low

Wed 11:16p High

Thu 5:03a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:05a High

Wed 4:21p Low

Wed 10:40p High

Thu 4:37a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:17a High

Wed 4:35p Low

Wed 10:52p High

Thu 4:51a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:09a High

Wed 4:17p Low

Wed 10:44p High

Thu 4:33a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 7:42a Low

Wed 2:46p High

Wed 8:27p Low

Thu 3:21a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 10:37a High

Wed 4:43p Low

Wed 11:10p High

Thu 5:01a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 6:49a Low

Wed 2:20p High

Wed 7:34p Low

Thu 2:55a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 10:58a High

Wed 5:24p Low

Wed 11:35p High

Thu 5:43a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:10a High

Wed 4:36p Low

Wed 10:46p High

Thu 4:51a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 10:29a High

Wed 5:01p Low

Wed 11:06p High

Thu 5:17a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:15a High

Wed 4:48p Low

Wed 10:57p High

Thu 5:04a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 11:08a High

Wed 5:37p Low

Wed 11:48p High

Thu 5:57a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY : E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT : E winds 15 to 20 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt, increasing to 30 kt late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds. A chance of rain after midnight. Rain late.

THU : E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt late in the morning, then becoming SE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt early in the afternoon, becoming S 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Rain in the morning. Showers likely early in the afternoon, then a chance of showers late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until late afternoon.

THU NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening, then 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers until early morning.

FRI : W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

FRI NIGHT : W winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SAT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT : SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SUN : SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SUN NIGHT : SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).