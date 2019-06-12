Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Spring Lake (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 67° - 75°
Winds From the East
12 - 21 mph (Gust 29 mph)
10 - 18 knots (Gust 25 knots)
Waves 1 - 4 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 64° - 69°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:30pm
UV Index 7 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Wed 10:41a		 High
Wed 4:47p		 Low
Wed 11:16p		 High
Thu 5:03a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 10:05a		 High
Wed 4:21p		 Low
Wed 10:40p		 High
Thu 4:37a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 10:17a		 High
Wed 4:35p		 Low
Wed 10:52p		 High
Thu 4:51a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 10:09a		 High
Wed 4:17p		 Low
Wed 10:44p		 High
Thu 4:33a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Wed 7:42a		 Low
Wed 2:46p		 High
Wed 8:27p		 Low
Thu 3:21a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Wed 10:37a		 High
Wed 4:43p		 Low
Wed 11:10p		 High
Thu 5:01a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Wed 6:49a		 Low
Wed 2:20p		 High
Wed 7:34p		 Low
Thu 2:55a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Wed 10:58a		 High
Wed 5:24p		 Low
Wed 11:35p		 High
Thu 5:43a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 10:10a		 High
Wed 4:36p		 Low
Wed 10:46p		 High
Thu 4:51a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Wed 10:29a		 High
Wed 5:01p		 Low
Wed 11:06p		 High
Thu 5:17a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 10:15a		 High
Wed 4:48p		 Low
Wed 10:57p		 High
Thu 5:04a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Wed 11:08a		 High
Wed 5:37p		 Low
Wed 11:48p		 High
Thu 5:57a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt, increasing to 30 kt late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds. A chance of rain after midnight. Rain late.

THU: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt late in the morning, then becoming SE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt early in the afternoon, becoming S 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Rain in the morning. Showers likely early in the afternoon, then a chance of showers late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until late afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening, then 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers until early morning.

FRI: W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SUN: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

