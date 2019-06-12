Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 12, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|67° - 75°
|Winds
|From the East
12 - 21 mph (Gust 29 mph)
10 - 18 knots (Gust 25 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 69°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:35am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Live from the Shore
Monmouth Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 10:41a
|High
Wed 4:47p
|Low
Wed 11:16p
|High
Thu 5:03a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:05a
|High
Wed 4:21p
|Low
Wed 10:40p
|High
Thu 4:37a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:17a
|High
Wed 4:35p
|Low
Wed 10:52p
|High
Thu 4:51a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:09a
|High
Wed 4:17p
|Low
Wed 10:44p
|High
Thu 4:33a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 7:42a
|Low
Wed 2:46p
|High
Wed 8:27p
|Low
Thu 3:21a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 10:37a
|High
Wed 4:43p
|Low
Wed 11:10p
|High
Thu 5:01a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 6:49a
|Low
Wed 2:20p
|High
Wed 7:34p
|Low
Thu 2:55a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 10:58a
|High
Wed 5:24p
|Low
Wed 11:35p
|High
Thu 5:43a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:10a
|High
Wed 4:36p
|Low
Wed 10:46p
|High
Thu 4:51a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 10:29a
|High
Wed 5:01p
|Low
Wed 11:06p
|High
Thu 5:17a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:15a
|High
Wed 4:48p
|Low
Wed 10:57p
|High
Thu 5:04a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 11:08a
|High
Wed 5:37p
|Low
Wed 11:48p
|High
Thu 5:57a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON
TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TONIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt, increasing to 30 kt late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds. A chance of rain after midnight. Rain late.
THU: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt late in the morning, then becoming SE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt early in the afternoon, becoming S 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Rain in the morning. Showers likely early in the afternoon, then a chance of showers late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until late afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening, then 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers until early morning.
FRI: W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
SUN: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).