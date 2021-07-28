Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature74° - 81°
WindsFrom the Southeast
9 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
8 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature63° - 82°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:49am - 8:15pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 5:47a		High
Wed 12:05p		Low
Wed 6:05p		High
Thu 12:17a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:11a		High
Wed 11:39a		Low
Wed 5:29p		High
Wed 11:51p
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:23a		High
Wed 11:53a		Low
Wed 5:41p		High
Thu 12:05a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:15a		High
Wed 11:35a		Low
Wed 5:33p		High
Wed 11:47p
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 9:52a		High
Wed 3:45p		Low
Wed 10:10p		High
Thu 3:57a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 5:52a		High
Wed 11:54a		Low
Wed 6:07p		High
Thu 12:08a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 9:26a		High
Wed 2:52p		Low
Wed 9:44p		High
Thu 3:04a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 6:18a		High
Wed 12:33p		Low
Wed 6:29p		High
Thu 12:43a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:29a		High
Wed 11:37a		Low
Wed 5:42p		High
Wed 11:48p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 5:50a		High
Wed 12:01p		Low
Wed 5:59p		High
Thu 12:17a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:32a		High
Wed 11:43a		Low
Wed 5:39p		High
Wed 11:56p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 6:29a		High
Wed 12:40p		Low
Wed 6:42p		High
Thu 12:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A slight chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT...SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU...SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of tstms late in the morning. Tstms likely in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

THU NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Tstms likely early in the evening, then a chance of tstms late in the evening. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

FRI...NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT...NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT...NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Light swell in the morning.

SAT NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

