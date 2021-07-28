Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|74° - 81°
|Winds
|From the Southeast
9 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
8 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|63° - 82°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:49am - 8:15pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 5:47a
|High
Wed 12:05p
|Low
Wed 6:05p
|High
Thu 12:17a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:11a
|High
Wed 11:39a
|Low
Wed 5:29p
|High
Wed 11:51p
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:23a
|High
Wed 11:53a
|Low
Wed 5:41p
|High
Thu 12:05a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:15a
|High
Wed 11:35a
|Low
Wed 5:33p
|High
Wed 11:47p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 9:52a
|High
Wed 3:45p
|Low
Wed 10:10p
|High
Thu 3:57a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 5:52a
|High
Wed 11:54a
|Low
Wed 6:07p
|High
Thu 12:08a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 9:26a
|High
Wed 2:52p
|Low
Wed 9:44p
|High
Thu 3:04a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 6:18a
|High
Wed 12:33p
|Low
Wed 6:29p
|High
Thu 12:43a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:29a
|High
Wed 11:37a
|Low
Wed 5:42p
|High
Wed 11:48p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 5:50a
|High
Wed 12:01p
|Low
Wed 5:59p
|High
Thu 12:17a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:32a
|High
Wed 11:43a
|Low
Wed 5:39p
|High
Wed 11:56p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 6:29a
|High
Wed 12:40p
|Low
Wed 6:42p
|High
Thu 12:56a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A slight chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT...SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
THU...SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of tstms late in the morning. Tstms likely in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 4 seconds.
THU NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Tstms likely early in the evening, then a chance of tstms late in the evening. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
FRI...NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT...NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT...NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Light swell in the morning.
SAT NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).