Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 74° - 81° Winds From the Southeast

9 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)

8 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 63° - 82°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:49am - 8:15pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 5:47a High

Wed 12:05p Low

Wed 6:05p High

Thu 12:17a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:11a High

Wed 11:39a Low

Wed 5:29p High

Wed 11:51p MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:23a High

Wed 11:53a Low

Wed 5:41p High

Thu 12:05a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:15a High

Wed 11:35a Low

Wed 5:33p High

Wed 11:47p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 9:52a High

Wed 3:45p Low

Wed 10:10p High

Thu 3:57a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 5:52a High

Wed 11:54a Low

Wed 6:07p High

Thu 12:08a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 9:26a High

Wed 2:52p Low

Wed 9:44p High

Thu 3:04a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 6:18a High

Wed 12:33p Low

Wed 6:29p High

Thu 12:43a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:29a High

Wed 11:37a Low

Wed 5:42p High

Wed 11:48p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 5:50a High

Wed 12:01p Low

Wed 5:59p High

Thu 12:17a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:32a High

Wed 11:43a Low

Wed 5:39p High

Wed 11:56p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 6:29a High

Wed 12:40p Low

Wed 6:42p High

Thu 12:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A slight chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT...SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU...SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of tstms late in the morning. Tstms likely in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

THU NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Tstms likely early in the evening, then a chance of tstms late in the evening. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

FRI...NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT...NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT...NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Light swell in the morning.

SAT NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).