Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 79° - 90° Winds From the Southwest

7 - 16 mph (Gust 18 mph)

6 - 14 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 2 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 67° - 82°

(Normal 67° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:38am - 8:26pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 5:41a High

Wed 11:51a Low

Wed 5:44p High

Wed 11:48p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:05a High

Wed 11:25a Low

Wed 5:08p High

Wed 11:22p MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:17a High

Wed 11:39a Low

Wed 5:20p High

Wed 11:36p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:09a High

Wed 11:21a Low

Wed 5:12p High

Wed 11:18p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 9:46a High

Wed 3:31p Low

Wed 9:49p High

Thu 3:28a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 5:45a High

Wed 11:39a Low

Wed 5:37p High

Wed 11:41p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 9:20a High

Wed 2:38p Low

Wed 9:23p High

Thu 2:35a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 6:19a High

Wed 12:30p Low

Wed 6:10p High

Thu 12:33a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:17a High

Wed 11:20a Low

Wed 5:13p High

Wed 11:24p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 5:44a High

Wed 11:55a Low

Wed 5:40p High

Thu 12:06a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:22a High

Wed 11:24a Low

Wed 5:20p High

Wed 11:38p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 6:16a High

Wed 12:28p Low

Wed 6:20p High

Thu 12:42a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Widespread dense fog early this morning. A chance of tstms late. Vsby 1 NM or less early this morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Patchy fog late with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU...W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI...S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

SUN...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).