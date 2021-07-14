Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature79° - 90°
WindsFrom the Southwest
7 - 16 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 14 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves2 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature67° - 82°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:38am - 8:26pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 5:41a		High
Wed 11:51a		Low
Wed 5:44p		High
Wed 11:48p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:05a		High
Wed 11:25a		Low
Wed 5:08p		High
Wed 11:22p
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:17a		High
Wed 11:39a		Low
Wed 5:20p		High
Wed 11:36p
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:09a		High
Wed 11:21a		Low
Wed 5:12p		High
Wed 11:18p
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 9:46a		High
Wed 3:31p		Low
Wed 9:49p		High
Thu 3:28a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 5:45a		High
Wed 11:39a		Low
Wed 5:37p		High
Wed 11:41p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 9:20a		High
Wed 2:38p		Low
Wed 9:23p		High
Thu 2:35a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 6:19a		High
Wed 12:30p		Low
Wed 6:10p		High
Thu 12:33a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:17a		High
Wed 11:20a		Low
Wed 5:13p		High
Wed 11:24p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 5:44a		High
Wed 11:55a		Low
Wed 5:40p		High
Thu 12:06a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:22a		High
Wed 11:24a		Low
Wed 5:20p		High
Wed 11:38p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 6:16a		High
Wed 12:28p		Low
Wed 6:20p		High
Thu 12:42a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Widespread dense fog early this morning. A chance of tstms late. Vsby 1 NM or less early this morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Patchy fog late with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU...W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI...S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

SUN...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

