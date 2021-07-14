Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|79° - 90°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
7 - 16 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 14 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|67° - 82°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:38am - 8:26pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 5:41a
|High
Wed 11:51a
|Low
Wed 5:44p
|High
Wed 11:48p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:05a
|High
Wed 11:25a
|Low
Wed 5:08p
|High
Wed 11:22p
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:17a
|High
Wed 11:39a
|Low
Wed 5:20p
|High
Wed 11:36p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:09a
|High
Wed 11:21a
|Low
Wed 5:12p
|High
Wed 11:18p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 9:46a
|High
Wed 3:31p
|Low
Wed 9:49p
|High
Thu 3:28a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 5:45a
|High
Wed 11:39a
|Low
Wed 5:37p
|High
Wed 11:41p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 9:20a
|High
Wed 2:38p
|Low
Wed 9:23p
|High
Thu 2:35a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 6:19a
|High
Wed 12:30p
|Low
Wed 6:10p
|High
Thu 12:33a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:17a
|High
Wed 11:20a
|Low
Wed 5:13p
|High
Wed 11:24p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 5:44a
|High
Wed 11:55a
|Low
Wed 5:40p
|High
Thu 12:06a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:22a
|High
Wed 11:24a
|Low
Wed 5:20p
|High
Wed 11:38p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 6:16a
|High
Wed 12:28p
|Low
Wed 6:20p
|High
Thu 12:42a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Widespread dense fog early this morning. A chance of tstms late. Vsby 1 NM or less early this morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TONIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Patchy fog late with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
THU...W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
THU NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
FRI...S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
SAT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
SUN...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).