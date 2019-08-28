Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 28, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 74° - 76° Winds From the East

7 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)

6 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 71° - 74°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:27am - 7:40pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 6:35a Low

Wed 12:43p High

Wed 6:52p Low

Thu 1:34a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:09a Low

Wed 12:07p High

Wed 6:26p Low

Thu 12:58a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:23a Low

Wed 12:19p High

Wed 6:40p Low

Thu 1:10a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:05a Low

Wed 12:11p High

Wed 6:22p Low

Thu 1:02a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 10:15a Low

Wed 4:48p High

Wed 10:32p Low

Thu 5:39a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 6:25a Low

Wed 12:33p High

Wed 6:44p Low

Thu 1:32a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 9:22a Low

Wed 4:22p High

Wed 9:39p Low

Thu 5:13a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 7:11a Low

Wed 1:00p High

Wed 7:35p Low

Thu 2:00a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:10a Low

Wed 12:05p High

Wed 6:32p Low

Thu 1:01a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 6:35a Low

Wed 12:29p High

Wed 7:08p Low

Thu 1:29a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:15a Low

Wed 12:15p High

Wed 6:43p Low

Thu 1:10a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 7:14a Low

Wed 1:07p High

Wed 7:40p Low

Thu 2:00a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning, then a chance of showers late this morning and afternoon. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

THU: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).