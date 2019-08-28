Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 28, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|74° - 76°
|Winds
|From the East
7 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 74°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:27am - 7:40pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 6:35a
|Low
Wed 12:43p
|High
Wed 6:52p
|Low
Thu 1:34a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:09a
|Low
Wed 12:07p
|High
Wed 6:26p
|Low
Thu 12:58a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:23a
|Low
Wed 12:19p
|High
Wed 6:40p
|Low
Thu 1:10a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:05a
|Low
Wed 12:11p
|High
Wed 6:22p
|Low
Thu 1:02a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 10:15a
|Low
Wed 4:48p
|High
Wed 10:32p
|Low
Thu 5:39a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 6:25a
|Low
Wed 12:33p
|High
Wed 6:44p
|Low
Thu 1:32a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 9:22a
|Low
Wed 4:22p
|High
Wed 9:39p
|Low
Thu 5:13a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 7:11a
|Low
Wed 1:00p
|High
Wed 7:35p
|Low
Thu 2:00a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:10a
|Low
Wed 12:05p
|High
Wed 6:32p
|Low
Thu 1:01a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 6:35a
|Low
Wed 12:29p
|High
Wed 7:08p
|Low
Thu 1:29a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:15a
|Low
Wed 12:15p
|High
Wed 6:43p
|Low
Thu 1:10a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 7:14a
|Low
Wed 1:07p
|High
Wed 7:40p
|Low
Thu 2:00a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning, then a chance of showers late this morning and afternoon. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
THU: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).