Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Belmar (Bud McCormick)

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature74° - 76°
WindsFrom the East
7 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature71° - 74°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:27am - 7:40pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 6:35a		Low
Wed 12:43p		High
Wed 6:52p		Low
Thu 1:34a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:09a		Low
Wed 12:07p		High
Wed 6:26p		Low
Thu 12:58a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:23a		Low
Wed 12:19p		High
Wed 6:40p		Low
Thu 1:10a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:05a		Low
Wed 12:11p		High
Wed 6:22p		Low
Thu 1:02a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 10:15a		Low
Wed 4:48p		High
Wed 10:32p		Low
Thu 5:39a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 6:25a		Low
Wed 12:33p		High
Wed 6:44p		Low
Thu 1:32a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 9:22a		Low
Wed 4:22p		High
Wed 9:39p		Low
Thu 5:13a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 7:11a		Low
Wed 1:00p		High
Wed 7:35p		Low
Thu 2:00a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:10a		Low
Wed 12:05p		High
Wed 6:32p		Low
Thu 1:01a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 6:35a		Low
Wed 12:29p		High
Wed 7:08p		Low
Thu 1:29a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:15a		Low
Wed 12:15p		High
Wed 6:43p		Low
Thu 1:10a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 7:14a		Low
Wed 1:07p		High
Wed 7:40p		Low
Thu 2:00a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning, then a chance of showers late this morning and afternoon. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

THU: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

