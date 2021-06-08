Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature70° - 87°
WindsFrom the South
8 - 18 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 16 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature59° - 73°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:24pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 7:19a		Low
Tue 1:15p		High
Tue 7:34p		Low
Wed 2:09a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:53a		Low
Tue 12:39p		High
Tue 7:08p		Low
Wed 1:33a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 7:07a		Low
Tue 12:51p		High
Tue 7:22p		Low
Wed 1:45a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:49a		Low
Tue 12:43p		High
Tue 7:04p		Low
Wed 1:37a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 5:30a		High
Tue 10:59a		Low
Tue 5:20p		High
Tue 11:14p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 7:12a		Low
Tue 1:12p		High
Tue 7:28p		Low
Wed 2:10a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 5:04a		High
Tue 10:06a		Low
Tue 4:54p		High
Tue 10:21p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 7:51a		Low
Tue 1:41p		High
Tue 8:12p		Low
Wed 2:38a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:58a		Low
Tue 12:50p		High
Tue 7:16p		Low
Wed 1:47a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 7:17a		Low
Tue 1:10p		High
Tue 7:41p		Low
Wed 2:08a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 7:04a		Low
Tue 12:56p		High
Tue 7:23p		Low
Wed 1:51a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 8:06a		Low
Tue 1:53p		High
Tue 8:22p		Low
Wed 2:48a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of tstms late this morning. A chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

TONIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

WED...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

WED NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU...NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT...E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI...E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT...E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT...NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SAT NIGHT...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

