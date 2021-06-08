Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|70° - 87°
|Winds
|From the South
8 - 18 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 16 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|59° - 73°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:24pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 7:19a
|Low
Tue 1:15p
|High
Tue 7:34p
|Low
Wed 2:09a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:53a
|Low
Tue 12:39p
|High
Tue 7:08p
|Low
Wed 1:33a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:07a
|Low
Tue 12:51p
|High
Tue 7:22p
|Low
Wed 1:45a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:49a
|Low
Tue 12:43p
|High
Tue 7:04p
|Low
Wed 1:37a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 5:30a
|High
Tue 10:59a
|Low
Tue 5:20p
|High
Tue 11:14p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 7:12a
|Low
Tue 1:12p
|High
Tue 7:28p
|Low
Wed 2:10a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 5:04a
|High
Tue 10:06a
|Low
Tue 4:54p
|High
Tue 10:21p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 7:51a
|Low
Tue 1:41p
|High
Tue 8:12p
|Low
Wed 2:38a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:58a
|Low
Tue 12:50p
|High
Tue 7:16p
|Low
Wed 1:47a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 7:17a
|Low
Tue 1:10p
|High
Tue 7:41p
|Low
Wed 2:08a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:04a
|Low
Tue 12:56p
|High
Tue 7:23p
|Low
Wed 1:51a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 8:06a
|Low
Tue 1:53p
|High
Tue 8:22p
|Low
Wed 2:48a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of tstms late this morning. A chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.
TONIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.
WED...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
WED NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
THU...NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT...E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI...E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT...E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
SAT...NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
SAT NIGHT...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).