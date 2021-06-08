Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 70° - 87° Winds From the South

8 - 18 mph (Gust 21 mph)

7 - 16 knots (Gust 18 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 59° - 73°

(Normal 60° - 67°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:24pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 7:19a Low

Tue 1:15p High

Tue 7:34p Low

Wed 2:09a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:53a Low

Tue 12:39p High

Tue 7:08p Low

Wed 1:33a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:07a Low

Tue 12:51p High

Tue 7:22p Low

Wed 1:45a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:49a Low

Tue 12:43p High

Tue 7:04p Low

Wed 1:37a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 5:30a High

Tue 10:59a Low

Tue 5:20p High

Tue 11:14p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 7:12a Low

Tue 1:12p High

Tue 7:28p Low

Wed 2:10a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 5:04a High

Tue 10:06a Low

Tue 4:54p High

Tue 10:21p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 7:51a Low

Tue 1:41p High

Tue 8:12p Low

Wed 2:38a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:58a Low

Tue 12:50p High

Tue 7:16p Low

Wed 1:47a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 7:17a Low

Tue 1:10p High

Tue 7:41p Low

Wed 2:08a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:04a Low

Tue 12:56p High

Tue 7:23p Low

Wed 1:51a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 8:06a Low

Tue 1:53p High

Tue 8:22p Low

Wed 2:48a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of tstms late this morning. A chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

TONIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

WED...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

WED NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU...NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT...E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI...E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT...E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT...NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SAT NIGHT...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).