Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 4, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 69° - 74° Winds From the Southwest

10 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)

9 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 63° - 70°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:36am - 8:26pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 9:16a Low

Tue 3:23p High

Tue 9:22p Low

Wed 4:15a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:50a Low

Tue 2:47p High

Tue 8:56p Low

Wed 3:39a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:04a Low

Tue 2:59p High

Tue 9:10p Low

Wed 3:51a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:46a Low

Tue 2:51p High

Tue 8:52p Low

Wed 3:43a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 7:35a High

Tue 12:56p Low

Tue 7:28p High

Wed 1:02a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 9:10a Low

Tue 3:13p High

Tue 9:19p Low

Wed 4:14a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 7:09a High

Tue 12:03p Low

Tue 7:02p High

Wed 12:09a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 9:58a Low

Tue 3:41p High

Tue 10:14p Low

Wed 4:44a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:51a Low

Tue 2:42p High

Tue 9:06p Low

Wed 3:42a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 9:28a Low

Tue 3:10p High

Tue 9:49p Low

Wed 4:10a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:55a Low

Tue 2:50p High

Tue 9:16p Low

Wed 3:45a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 10:01a Low

Tue 3:47p High

Tue 10:18p Low

Wed 4:41a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY : NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

WED : SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms late.

WED NIGHT : SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Tstms likely. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT : W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

FRI : NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT : E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT : E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT : SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).