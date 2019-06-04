Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 4, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|69° - 74°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
10 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)
9 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|63° - 70°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:36am - 8:26pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Live from the Shore
Beach Haven LBI Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 9:16a
|Low
Tue 3:23p
|High
Tue 9:22p
|Low
Wed 4:15a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:50a
|Low
Tue 2:47p
|High
Tue 8:56p
|Low
Wed 3:39a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:04a
|Low
Tue 2:59p
|High
Tue 9:10p
|Low
Wed 3:51a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:46a
|Low
Tue 2:51p
|High
Tue 8:52p
|Low
Wed 3:43a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 7:35a
|High
Tue 12:56p
|Low
Tue 7:28p
|High
Wed 1:02a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 9:10a
|Low
Tue 3:13p
|High
Tue 9:19p
|Low
Wed 4:14a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 7:09a
|High
Tue 12:03p
|Low
Tue 7:02p
|High
Wed 12:09a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 9:58a
|Low
Tue 3:41p
|High
Tue 10:14p
|Low
Wed 4:44a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:51a
|Low
Tue 2:42p
|High
Tue 9:06p
|Low
Wed 3:42a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 9:28a
|Low
Tue 3:10p
|High
Tue 9:49p
|Low
Wed 4:10a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:55a
|Low
Tue 2:50p
|High
Tue 9:16p
|Low
Wed 3:45a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 10:01a
|Low
Tue 3:47p
|High
Tue 10:18p
|Low
Wed 4:41a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms late.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Tstms likely. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).