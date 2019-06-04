Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Sunrise in Asbury Park (Jocelyn Velazquez, Townssquare Media NJ)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 69° - 74°
Winds From the Southwest
10 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)
9 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 63° - 70°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:36am - 8:26pm
UV Index 7 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Tue 9:16a		 Low
Tue 3:23p		 High
Tue 9:22p		 Low
Wed 4:15a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 8:50a		 Low
Tue 2:47p		 High
Tue 8:56p		 Low
Wed 3:39a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 9:04a		 Low
Tue 2:59p		 High
Tue 9:10p		 Low
Wed 3:51a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 8:46a		 Low
Tue 2:51p		 High
Tue 8:52p		 Low
Wed 3:43a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Tue 7:35a		 High
Tue 12:56p		 Low
Tue 7:28p		 High
Wed 1:02a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Tue 9:10a		 Low
Tue 3:13p		 High
Tue 9:19p		 Low
Wed 4:14a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Tue 7:09a		 High
Tue 12:03p		 Low
Tue 7:02p		 High
Wed 12:09a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Tue 9:58a		 Low
Tue 3:41p		 High
Tue 10:14p		 Low
Wed 4:44a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 8:51a		 Low
Tue 2:42p		 High
Tue 9:06p		 Low
Wed 3:42a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Tue 9:28a		 Low
Tue 3:10p		 High
Tue 9:49p		 Low
Wed 4:10a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 8:55a		 Low
Tue 2:50p		 High
Tue 9:16p		 Low
Wed 3:45a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Tue 10:01a		 Low
Tue 3:47p		 High
Tue 10:18p		 Low
Wed 4:41a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms late.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Tstms likely. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top