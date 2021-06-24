Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 24, 2021

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 71° - 76° Winds From the East

9 - 17 mph (Gust 21 mph)

8 - 15 knots (Gust 18 knots) Waves 1 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 62° - 75°

(Normal 63° - 69°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:27am - 8:30pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 7:06a Low

Wed 1:18p High

Wed 7:33p Low

Thu 2:11a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:40a Low

Wed 12:42p High

Wed 7:07p Low

Thu 1:35a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:54a Low

Wed 12:54p High

Wed 7:21p Low

Thu 1:47a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:36a Low

Wed 12:46p High

Wed 7:03p Low

Thu 1:39a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 5:21a High

Wed 10:46a Low

Wed 5:23p High

Wed 11:13p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 6:57a Low

Wed 1:11p High

Wed 7:25p Low

Thu 2:12a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 9:53a Low

Wed 4:57p High

Wed 10:20p Low

Thu 5:50a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 7:45a Low

Wed 1:35p High

Wed 8:11p Low

Thu 2:38a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:42a Low

Wed 12:42p High

Wed 7:12p Low

Thu 1:41a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 7:09a Low

Wed 1:04p High

Wed 7:46p Low

Thu 2:09a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:50a Low

Wed 12:48p High

Wed 7:19p Low

Thu 1:52a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 7:51a Low

Wed 1:43p High

Wed 8:19p Low

Thu 2:42a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E with gusts up to 20 kt late this morning and early afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT...NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI...N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW late in the morning, then becoming S early in the afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT NIGHT...S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN...S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT...S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON...S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT...S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).