Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 24, 2021
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|71° - 76°
|Winds
|From the East
9 - 17 mph (Gust 21 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 75°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:27am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 7:06a
|Low
Wed 1:18p
|High
Wed 7:33p
|Low
Thu 2:11a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:40a
|Low
Wed 12:42p
|High
Wed 7:07p
|Low
Thu 1:35a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:54a
|Low
Wed 12:54p
|High
Wed 7:21p
|Low
Thu 1:47a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:36a
|Low
Wed 12:46p
|High
Wed 7:03p
|Low
Thu 1:39a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 5:21a
|High
Wed 10:46a
|Low
Wed 5:23p
|High
Wed 11:13p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 6:57a
|Low
Wed 1:11p
|High
Wed 7:25p
|Low
Thu 2:12a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 9:53a
|Low
Wed 4:57p
|High
Wed 10:20p
|Low
Thu 5:50a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 7:45a
|Low
Wed 1:35p
|High
Wed 8:11p
|Low
Thu 2:38a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:42a
|Low
Wed 12:42p
|High
Wed 7:12p
|Low
Thu 1:41a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 7:09a
|Low
Wed 1:04p
|High
Wed 7:46p
|Low
Thu 2:09a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:50a
|Low
Wed 12:48p
|High
Wed 7:19p
|Low
Thu 1:52a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 7:51a
|Low
Wed 1:43p
|High
Wed 8:19p
|Low
Thu 2:42a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E with gusts up to 20 kt late this morning and early afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TONIGHT...NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI...N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW late in the morning, then becoming S early in the afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
FRI NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SAT NIGHT...S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN...S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT...S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON...S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT...S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).