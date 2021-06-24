Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 24, 2021

Long Beach Township (Long Beach Township Beach Patrol)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature71° - 76°
WindsFrom the East
9 - 17 mph (Gust 21 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Waves1 - 5 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature62° - 75°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:27am - 8:30pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 7:06a		Low
Wed 1:18p		High
Wed 7:33p		Low
Thu 2:11a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:40a		Low
Wed 12:42p		High
Wed 7:07p		Low
Thu 1:35a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:54a		Low
Wed 12:54p		High
Wed 7:21p		Low
Thu 1:47a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:36a		Low
Wed 12:46p		High
Wed 7:03p		Low
Thu 1:39a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 5:21a		High
Wed 10:46a		Low
Wed 5:23p		High
Wed 11:13p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 6:57a		Low
Wed 1:11p		High
Wed 7:25p		Low
Thu 2:12a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 9:53a		Low
Wed 4:57p		High
Wed 10:20p		Low
Thu 5:50a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 7:45a		Low
Wed 1:35p		High
Wed 8:11p		Low
Thu 2:38a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:42a		Low
Wed 12:42p		High
Wed 7:12p		Low
Thu 1:41a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 7:09a		Low
Wed 1:04p		High
Wed 7:46p		Low
Thu 2:09a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:50a		Low
Wed 12:48p		High
Wed 7:19p		Low
Thu 1:52a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 7:51a		Low
Wed 1:43p		High
Wed 8:19p		Low
Thu 2:42a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E with gusts up to 20 kt late this morning and early afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT...NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI...N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW late in the morning, then becoming S early in the afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT NIGHT...S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN...S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT...S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON...S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT...S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

