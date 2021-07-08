Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 8, 2021
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
TROPICAL STORM WATCH in effect. Very strong winds 20-30 knots will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|79° - 88°
|Winds
|From the South
13 - 26 mph (Gust 37 mph)
11 - 23 knots (Gust 32 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 6 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 81°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:33am - 8:28pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 7:36a
|Low
Thu 1:28p
|High
Thu 7:44p
|Low
Fri 2:25a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:10a
|Low
Thu 12:52p
|High
Thu 7:18p
|Low
Fri 1:49a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:24a
|Low
Thu 1:04p
|High
Thu 7:32p
|Low
Fri 2:01a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:06a
|Low
Thu 12:56p
|High
Thu 7:14p
|Low
Fri 1:53a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 5:47a
|High
Thu 11:16a
|Low
Thu 5:33p
|High
Thu 11:24p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 7:27a
|Low
Thu 1:21p
|High
Thu 7:35p
|Low
Fri 2:25a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 5:21a
|High
Thu 10:23a
|Low
Thu 5:07p
|High
Thu 10:31p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 8:10a
|Low
Thu 1:51p
|High
Thu 8:25p
|Low
Fri 2:57a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:13a
|Low
Thu 12:56p
|High
Thu 7:27p
|Low
Fri 2:02a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 7:33a
|Low
Thu 1:18p
|High
Thu 7:59p
|Low
Fri 2:28a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:14a
|Low
Thu 1:04p
|High
Thu 7:34p
|Low
Fri 2:06a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 8:17a
|Low
Thu 2:00p
|High
Thu 8:33p
|Low
Fri 3:02a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of tstms late this morning. A chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TONIGHT...S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI...W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers in the morning. A chance of tstms. Showers likely early in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
FRI NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT...N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT...S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
MON...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).