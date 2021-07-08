Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 8, 2021

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TROPICAL STORM WATCH in effect. Very strong winds 20-30 knots will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 79° - 88° Winds From the South

13 - 26 mph (Gust 37 mph)

11 - 23 knots (Gust 32 knots) Waves 2 - 6 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 65° - 81°

(Normal 67° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:33am - 8:28pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 7:36a Low

Thu 1:28p High

Thu 7:44p Low

Fri 2:25a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:10a Low

Thu 12:52p High

Thu 7:18p Low

Fri 1:49a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:24a Low

Thu 1:04p High

Thu 7:32p Low

Fri 2:01a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:06a Low

Thu 12:56p High

Thu 7:14p Low

Fri 1:53a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 5:47a High

Thu 11:16a Low

Thu 5:33p High

Thu 11:24p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 7:27a Low

Thu 1:21p High

Thu 7:35p Low

Fri 2:25a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 5:21a High

Thu 10:23a Low

Thu 5:07p High

Thu 10:31p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 8:10a Low

Thu 1:51p High

Thu 8:25p Low

Fri 2:57a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:13a Low

Thu 12:56p High

Thu 7:27p Low

Fri 2:02a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 7:33a Low

Thu 1:18p High

Thu 7:59p Low

Fri 2:28a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:14a Low

Thu 1:04p High

Thu 7:34p Low

Fri 2:06a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 8:17a Low

Thu 2:00p High

Thu 8:33p Low

Fri 3:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of tstms late this morning. A chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT...S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI...W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers in the morning. A chance of tstms. Showers likely early in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT...N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT...S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

MON...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).