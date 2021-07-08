Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 8, 2021

Manasquan Inlet (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TROPICAL STORM WATCH in effect. Very strong winds 20-30 knots will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature79° - 88°
WindsFrom the South
13 - 26 mph (Gust 37 mph)
11 - 23 knots (Gust 32 knots)
Waves2 - 6 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature65° - 81°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:33am - 8:28pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 7:36a		Low
Thu 1:28p		High
Thu 7:44p		Low
Fri 2:25a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:10a		Low
Thu 12:52p		High
Thu 7:18p		Low
Fri 1:49a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:24a		Low
Thu 1:04p		High
Thu 7:32p		Low
Fri 2:01a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:06a		Low
Thu 12:56p		High
Thu 7:14p		Low
Fri 1:53a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 5:47a		High
Thu 11:16a		Low
Thu 5:33p		High
Thu 11:24p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 7:27a		Low
Thu 1:21p		High
Thu 7:35p		Low
Fri 2:25a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 5:21a		High
Thu 10:23a		Low
Thu 5:07p		High
Thu 10:31p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 8:10a		Low
Thu 1:51p		High
Thu 8:25p		Low
Fri 2:57a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:13a		Low
Thu 12:56p		High
Thu 7:27p		Low
Fri 2:02a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 7:33a		Low
Thu 1:18p		High
Thu 7:59p		Low
Fri 2:28a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:14a		Low
Thu 1:04p		High
Thu 7:34p		Low
Fri 2:06a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 8:17a		Low
Thu 2:00p		High
Thu 8:33p		Low
Fri 3:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of tstms late this morning. A chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT...S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI...W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers in the morning. A chance of tstms. Showers likely early in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT...N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT...S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

MON...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top