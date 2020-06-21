Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 21, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature71° - 81°
WindsFrom the South
8 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature68° - 73°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sun 8:43a		Low
Sun 2:44p		High
Sun 8:46p		Low
Mon 3:39a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 8:17a		Low
Sun 2:08p		High
Sun 8:20p		Low
Mon 3:03a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 8:31a		Low
Sun 2:20p		High
Sun 8:34p		Low
Mon 3:15a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 8:13a		Low
Sun 2:12p		High
Sun 8:16p		Low
Mon 3:07a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 7:01a		High
Sun 12:23p		Low
Sun 6:49p		High
Mon 12:26a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 8:37a		Low
Sun 2:35p		High
Sun 8:42p		Low
Mon 3:37a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 6:35a		High
Sun 11:30a		Low
Sun 6:23p		High
Sun 11:33p		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sun 9:24a		Low
Sun 3:03p		High
Sun 9:37p		Low
Mon 4:09a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 8:19a		Low
Sun 2:03p		High
Sun 8:31p		Low
Mon 3:07a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sun 8:52a		Low
Sun 2:30p		High
Sun 9:12p		Low
Mon 3:34a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 8:19a		Low
Sun 2:13p		High
Sun 8:39p		Low
Mon 3:10a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sun 9:26a		Low
Sun 3:09p		High
Sun 9:42p		Low
Mon 4:06a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

