Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 21, 2020

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 71° - 81° Winds From the South

8 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)

7 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 68° - 73°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 8:43a Low

Sun 2:44p High

Sun 8:46p Low

Mon 3:39a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:17a Low

Sun 2:08p High

Sun 8:20p Low

Mon 3:03a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:31a Low

Sun 2:20p High

Sun 8:34p Low

Mon 3:15a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:13a Low

Sun 2:12p High

Sun 8:16p Low

Mon 3:07a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 7:01a High

Sun 12:23p Low

Sun 6:49p High

Mon 12:26a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 8:37a Low

Sun 2:35p High

Sun 8:42p Low

Mon 3:37a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 6:35a High

Sun 11:30a Low

Sun 6:23p High

Sun 11:33p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 9:24a Low

Sun 3:03p High

Sun 9:37p Low

Mon 4:09a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:19a Low

Sun 2:03p High

Sun 8:31p Low

Mon 3:07a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 8:52a Low

Sun 2:30p High

Sun 9:12p Low

Mon 3:34a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:19a Low

Sun 2:13p High

Sun 8:39p Low

Mon 3:10a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 9:26a Low

Sun 3:09p High

Sun 9:42p Low

Mon 4:06a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).