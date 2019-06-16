Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 16, 2019

Shark River Inlet in Avon (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 73° - 81°
Winds From the Southwest
13 - 22 mph (Gust 30 mph)
11 - 19 knots (Gust 26 knots)
Waves 2 - 5 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 65° - 71°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:32pm
UV Index 7 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sun 7:46a		 Low
Sun 1:56p		 High
Sun 8:08p		 Low
Mon 2:41a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:20a		 Low
Sun 1:20p		 High
Sun 7:42p		 Low
Mon 2:05a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:34a		 Low
Sun 1:32p		 High
Sun 7:56p		 Low
Mon 2:17a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:16a		 Low
Sun 1:24p		 High
Sun 7:38p		 Low
Mon 2:09a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 5:58a		 High
Sun 11:26a		 Low
Sun 6:01p		 High
Sun 11:48p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 7:39a		 Low
Sun 1:52p		 High
Sun 8:01p		 Low
Mon 2:43a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sun 5:32a		 High
Sun 10:33a		 Low
Sun 5:35p		 High
Sun 10:55p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sun 8:22a		 Low
Sun 2:14p		 High
Sun 8:44p		 Low
Mon 3:08a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:28a		 Low
Sun 1:27p		 High
Sun 7:51p		 Low
Mon 2:17a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sun 7:53a		 Low
Sun 1:45p		 High
Sun 8:20p		 Low
Mon 2:40a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:37a		 Low
Sun 1:30p		 High
Sun 8:00p		 Low
Mon 2:27a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sun 8:37a		 Low
Sun 2:28p		 High
Sun 8:58p		 Low
Mon 3:21a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never alone or at night. Always have
a flotation device with you in the water.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING

TODAY: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the late evening and overnight.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

