Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 16, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 73° - 81° Winds From the Southwest

13 - 22 mph (Gust 30 mph)

11 - 19 knots (Gust 26 knots) Waves 2 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 65° - 71°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:32pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 7:46a Low

Sun 1:56p High

Sun 8:08p Low

Mon 2:41a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:20a Low

Sun 1:20p High

Sun 7:42p Low

Mon 2:05a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:34a Low

Sun 1:32p High

Sun 7:56p Low

Mon 2:17a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:16a Low

Sun 1:24p High

Sun 7:38p Low

Mon 2:09a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 5:58a High

Sun 11:26a Low

Sun 6:01p High

Sun 11:48p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 7:39a Low

Sun 1:52p High

Sun 8:01p Low

Mon 2:43a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 5:32a High

Sun 10:33a Low

Sun 5:35p High

Sun 10:55p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 8:22a Low

Sun 2:14p High

Sun 8:44p Low

Mon 3:08a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:28a Low

Sun 1:27p High

Sun 7:51p Low

Mon 2:17a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 7:53a Low

Sun 1:45p High

Sun 8:20p Low

Mon 2:40a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:37a Low

Sun 1:30p High

Sun 8:00p Low

Mon 2:27a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 8:37a Low

Sun 2:28p High

Sun 8:58p Low

Mon 3:21a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS . Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never alone or at night. Always have

a flotation device with you in the water.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING

TODAY : S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT : SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.

MON : W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the late evening and overnight.

TUE : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

TUE NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

WED : NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT : S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

THU : NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT : S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).