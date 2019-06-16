Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 16, 2019
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|73° - 81°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
13 - 22 mph (Gust 30 mph)
11 - 19 knots (Gust 26 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 71°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:35am - 8:32pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 7:46a
|Low
Sun 1:56p
|High
Sun 8:08p
|Low
Mon 2:41a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:20a
|Low
Sun 1:20p
|High
Sun 7:42p
|Low
Mon 2:05a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:34a
|Low
Sun 1:32p
|High
Sun 7:56p
|Low
Mon 2:17a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:16a
|Low
Sun 1:24p
|High
Sun 7:38p
|Low
Mon 2:09a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 5:58a
|High
Sun 11:26a
|Low
Sun 6:01p
|High
Sun 11:48p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 7:39a
|Low
Sun 1:52p
|High
Sun 8:01p
|Low
Mon 2:43a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 5:32a
|High
Sun 10:33a
|Low
Sun 5:35p
|High
Sun 10:55p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 8:22a
|Low
Sun 2:14p
|High
Sun 8:44p
|Low
Mon 3:08a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:28a
|Low
Sun 1:27p
|High
Sun 7:51p
|Low
Mon 2:17a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 7:53a
|Low
Sun 1:45p
|High
Sun 8:20p
|Low
Mon 2:40a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:37a
|Low
Sun 1:30p
|High
Sun 8:00p
|Low
Mon 2:27a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 8:37a
|Low
Sun 2:28p
|High
Sun 8:58p
|Low
Mon 3:21a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never alone or at night. Always have
a flotation device with you in the water.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING
TODAY: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.
MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the late evening and overnight.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).