Jersey Shore Report for Monday, November 18, 2019
Advisories
—A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Sunday for the entire Jersey Shore (Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, southeastern Burlington, Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, and Salem counties). 1 to 2 feet of storm surge will cause minor to moderate flooding at high tide.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|43° - 48°
|Winds
|From the North
15 - 28 mph (Gust 36 mph)
13 - 24 knots (Gust 31 knots)
|Waves
|5 - 11 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|47° - 52°
(Normal 52° - 53°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:50am - 4:45pm
|UV Index
|1 (Low)
Live from the Shore
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 5:19a
|High
Mon 11:40a
|Low
Mon 6:28p
|High
Tue 12:35a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 11:14a
|Low
Mon 5:52p
|High
Tue 12:09a
|Low
Tue 5:53a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 11:28a
|Low
Mon 6:04p
|High
Tue 12:23a
|Low
Tue 6:05a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 11:10a
|Low
Mon 5:56p
|High
Tue 12:05a
|Low
Tue 5:57a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 9:24a
|High
Mon 3:20p
|Low
Mon 10:33p
|High
Tue 4:15a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 5:17a
|High
Mon 11:31a
|Low
Mon 6:35p
|High
Tue 12:24a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 8:58a
|High
Mon 2:27p
|Low
Mon 10:07p
|High
Tue 3:22a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 5:51a
|High
Mon 12:28p
|Low
Mon 7:06p
|High
Tue 1:12a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 11:12a
|Low
Mon 6:02p
|High
Tue 12:04a
|Low
Tue 5:57a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 5:17a
|High
Mon 11:55a
|Low
Mon 6:29p
|High
Tue 12:33a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:00a
|High
Mon 11:26a
|Low
Mon 6:07p
|High
Tue 12:06a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 5:58a
|High
Mon 12:30p
|Low
Mon 6:58p
|High
Tue 1:09a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON
OVERNIGHT: NE winds around 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 13 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 12 seconds. Rain likely late this evening. A chance of drizzle with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON: N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 9 to 12 ft, subsiding to 7 to 10 ft late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft, subsiding to 5 to 8 ft early in the evening. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.
TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt in the morning, then 20 kt late. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 3 to 5 ft early in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of rain early in the morning.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
THU: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI: W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).