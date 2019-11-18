Jersey Shore Report for Monday, November 18, 2019

Water splashing over the Townsends Inlet Bridge between Sea Isle City and Avalon Sunday. (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

—A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Sunday for the entire Jersey Shore (Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, southeastern Burlington, Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, and Salem counties). 1 to 2 feet of storm surge will cause minor to moderate flooding at high tide.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature43° - 48°
WindsFrom the North
15 - 28 mph (Gust 36 mph)
13 - 24 knots (Gust 31 knots)
Waves5 - 11 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature47° - 52°
(Normal 52° - 53°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:50am - 4:45pm
UV Index1 (Low)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 5:19a		High
Mon 11:40a		Low
Mon 6:28p		High
Tue 12:35a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 11:14a		Low
Mon 5:52p		High
Tue 12:09a		Low
Tue 5:53a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 11:28a		Low
Mon 6:04p		High
Tue 12:23a		Low
Tue 6:05a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 11:10a		Low
Mon 5:56p		High
Tue 12:05a		Low
Tue 5:57a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 9:24a		High
Mon 3:20p		Low
Mon 10:33p		High
Tue 4:15a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 5:17a		High
Mon 11:31a		Low
Mon 6:35p		High
Tue 12:24a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 8:58a		High
Mon 2:27p		Low
Mon 10:07p		High
Tue 3:22a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 5:51a		High
Mon 12:28p		Low
Mon 7:06p		High
Tue 1:12a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 11:12a		Low
Mon 6:02p		High
Tue 12:04a		Low
Tue 5:57a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 5:17a		High
Mon 11:55a		Low
Mon 6:29p		High
Tue 12:33a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:00a		High
Mon 11:26a		Low
Mon 6:07p		High
Tue 12:06a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 5:58a		High
Mon 12:30p		Low
Mon 6:58p		High
Tue 1:09a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON

OVERNIGHT: NE winds around 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 13 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 12 seconds. Rain likely late this evening. A chance of drizzle with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 9 to 12 ft, subsiding to 7 to 10 ft late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft, subsiding to 5 to 8 ft early in the evening. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt in the morning, then 20 kt late. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 3 to 5 ft early in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of rain early in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top