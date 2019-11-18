Jersey Shore Report for Monday, November 18, 2019

Advisories

—A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Sunday for the entire Jersey Shore (Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, southeastern Burlington, Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, and Salem counties). 1 to 2 feet of storm surge will cause minor to moderate flooding at high tide.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 43° - 48° Winds From the North

15 - 28 mph (Gust 36 mph)

13 - 24 knots (Gust 31 knots) Waves 5 - 11 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 47° - 52°

(Normal 52° - 53°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:50am - 4:45pm UV Index 1 (Low)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 5:19a High

Mon 11:40a Low

Mon 6:28p High

Tue 12:35a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 11:14a Low

Mon 5:52p High

Tue 12:09a Low

Tue 5:53a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 11:28a Low

Mon 6:04p High

Tue 12:23a Low

Tue 6:05a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 11:10a Low

Mon 5:56p High

Tue 12:05a Low

Tue 5:57a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 9:24a High

Mon 3:20p Low

Mon 10:33p High

Tue 4:15a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 5:17a High

Mon 11:31a Low

Mon 6:35p High

Tue 12:24a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 8:58a High

Mon 2:27p Low

Mon 10:07p High

Tue 3:22a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 5:51a High

Mon 12:28p Low

Mon 7:06p High

Tue 1:12a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 11:12a Low

Mon 6:02p High

Tue 12:04a Low

Tue 5:57a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 5:17a High

Mon 11:55a Low

Mon 6:29p High

Tue 12:33a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:00a High

Mon 11:26a Low

Mon 6:07p High

Tue 12:06a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 5:58a High

Mon 12:30p Low

Mon 6:58p High

Tue 1:09a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON

OVERNIGHT: NE winds around 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 13 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 12 seconds. Rain likely late this evening. A chance of drizzle with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 9 to 12 ft, subsiding to 7 to 10 ft late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft, subsiding to 5 to 8 ft early in the evening. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt in the morning, then 20 kt late. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 3 to 5 ft early in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of rain early in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

Plan Your Trip

