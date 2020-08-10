Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 10, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 79° - 91° Winds From the Southwest

9 - 16 mph (Gust 20 mph)

8 - 14 knots (Gust 17 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 71° - 80°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 6:50a High

Mon 1:24p Low

Mon 7:38p High

Tue 1:42a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:14a High

Mon 12:58p Low

Mon 7:02p High

Tue 1:16a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:26a High

Mon 1:12p Low

Mon 7:14p High

Tue 1:30a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:18a High

Mon 12:54p Low

Mon 7:06p High

Tue 1:12a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 10:55a High

Mon 5:04p Low

Mon 11:43p High

Tue 5:22a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 7:01a High

Mon 1:17p Low

Mon 7:41p High

Tue 1:30a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 10:29a High

Mon 4:11p Low

Mon 11:17p High

Tue 4:29a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 7:35a High

Mon 2:03p Low

Mon 8:14p High

Tue 2:11a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:36a High

Mon 12:55p Low

Mon 7:15p High

Tue 1:08a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 6:56a High

Mon 1:16p Low

Mon 7:31p High

Tue 1:29a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:44a High

Mon 12:58p Low

Mon 7:15p High

Tue 1:10a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 7:38a High

Mon 1:58p Low

Mon 8:13p High

Tue 2:17a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).