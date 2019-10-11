Jersey Shore Report for Friday, October 11, 2019
Current Advisories
—Coastal Flood Warning until Saturday at 1 a.m. for Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem Counties. One to two feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. Back bays will have added water with previous tide cycles not having drained completely.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|59° - 63°
|Winds
|From the North
21 - 30 mph (Gust 39 mph)
18 - 26 knots (Gust 34 knots)
|Waves
|6 - 11 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|63° - 66°
(Normal 60° - 63°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|7:08am - 6:30pm
|UV Index
|1 (Low)
Live from the Shore
Ship Bottom LBI Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 6:59a
|Low
Fri 1:09p
|High
Fri 7:13p
|Low
Sat 1:27a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:33a
|Low
Fri 12:33p
|High
Fri 6:47p
|Low
Sat 12:51a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:47a
|Low
Fri 12:45p
|High
Fri 7:01p
|Low
Sat 1:03a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:29a
|Low
Fri 12:37p
|High
Fri 6:43p
|Low
Sat 12:55a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 10:39a
|Low
Fri 5:14p
|High
Fri 10:53p
|Low
Sat 5:32a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 6:49a
|Low
Fri 1:01p
|High
Fri 7:01p
|Low
Sat 1:23a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 9:46a
|Low
Fri 4:48p
|High
Fri 10:00p
|Low
Sat 5:06a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 7:30a
|Low
Fri 1:27p
|High
Fri 7:42p
|Low
Sat 1:55a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:40a
|Low
Fri 12:44p
|High
Fri 6:53p
|Low
Sat 1:05a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 6:57a
|Low
Fri 1:02p
|High
Fri 7:18p
|Low
Sat 1:29a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:50a
|Low
Fri 12:51p
|High
Fri 7:04p
|Low
Sat 1:15a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 7:42a
|Low
Fri 1:44p
|High
Fri 7:58p
|Low
Sat 2:05a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
GALE WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT
TODAY: N winds around 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 9 to 13 ft, subsiding to 9 to 11 ft late. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 12 seconds. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon, then a chance of showers late.
TONIGHT: N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt late. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of showers early in the evening.
SAT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming NW around 5 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft, subsiding to 5 to 7 ft late. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.
SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
MON NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).