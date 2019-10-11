Jersey Shore Report for Friday, October 11, 2019

Current Advisories

—Coastal Flood Warning until Saturday at 1 a.m. for Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem Counties. One to two feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. Back bays will have added water with previous tide cycles not having drained completely.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 59° - 63° Winds From the North

21 - 30 mph (Gust 39 mph)

18 - 26 knots (Gust 34 knots) Waves 6 - 11 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 63° - 66°

(Normal 60° - 63°) Sunrise/Sunset 7:08am - 6:30pm UV Index 1 (Low)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 6:59a Low

Fri 1:09p High

Fri 7:13p Low

Sat 1:27a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:33a Low

Fri 12:33p High

Fri 6:47p Low

Sat 12:51a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:47a Low

Fri 12:45p High

Fri 7:01p Low

Sat 1:03a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:29a Low

Fri 12:37p High

Fri 6:43p Low

Sat 12:55a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 10:39a Low

Fri 5:14p High

Fri 10:53p Low

Sat 5:32a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 6:49a Low

Fri 1:01p High

Fri 7:01p Low

Sat 1:23a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 9:46a Low

Fri 4:48p High

Fri 10:00p Low

Sat 5:06a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 7:30a Low

Fri 1:27p High

Fri 7:42p Low

Sat 1:55a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:40a Low

Fri 12:44p High

Fri 6:53p Low

Sat 1:05a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 6:57a Low

Fri 1:02p High

Fri 7:18p Low

Sat 1:29a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:50a Low

Fri 12:51p High

Fri 7:04p Low

Sat 1:15a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 7:42a Low

Fri 1:44p High

Fri 7:58p Low

Sat 2:05a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

GALE WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: N winds around 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 9 to 13 ft, subsiding to 9 to 11 ft late. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 12 seconds. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon, then a chance of showers late.

TONIGHT: N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt late. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of showers early in the evening.

SAT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming NW around 5 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft, subsiding to 5 to 7 ft late. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).