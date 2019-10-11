Jersey Shore Report for Friday, October 11, 2019

High water in Sea Bright (Bud McCormick)

Current Advisories

Coastal Flood Warning until Saturday at 1 a.m.  for Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem Counties. One to two feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. Back bays will have added water with previous tide cycles not having drained completely.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature59° - 63°
WindsFrom the North
21 - 30 mph (Gust 39 mph)
18 - 26 knots (Gust 34 knots)
Waves6 - 11 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature63° - 66°
(Normal 60° - 63°)
Sunrise/Sunset7:08am - 6:30pm
UV Index1 (Low)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 6:59a		Low
Fri 1:09p		High
Fri 7:13p		Low
Sat 1:27a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:33a		Low
Fri 12:33p		High
Fri 6:47p		Low
Sat 12:51a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:47a		Low
Fri 12:45p		High
Fri 7:01p		Low
Sat 1:03a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:29a		Low
Fri 12:37p		High
Fri 6:43p		Low
Sat 12:55a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 10:39a		Low
Fri 5:14p		High
Fri 10:53p		Low
Sat 5:32a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 6:49a		Low
Fri 1:01p		High
Fri 7:01p		Low
Sat 1:23a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 9:46a		Low
Fri 4:48p		High
Fri 10:00p		Low
Sat 5:06a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 7:30a		Low
Fri 1:27p		High
Fri 7:42p		Low
Sat 1:55a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:40a		Low
Fri 12:44p		High
Fri 6:53p		Low
Sat 1:05a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 6:57a		Low
Fri 1:02p		High
Fri 7:18p		Low
Sat 1:29a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:50a		Low
Fri 12:51p		High
Fri 7:04p		Low
Sat 1:15a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 7:42a		Low
Fri 1:44p		High
Fri 7:58p		Low
Sat 2:05a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

GALE WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: N winds around 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 9 to 13 ft, subsiding to 9 to 11 ft late. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 12 seconds. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon, then a chance of showers late.

TONIGHT: N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt late. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of showers early in the evening.

SAT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming NW around 5 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft, subsiding to 5 to 7 ft late. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

