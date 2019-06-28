Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 28, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 79° - 88° Winds From the South

6 - 12 mph (Gust 14 mph)

5 - 10 knots (Gust 12 knots) Waves 0 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 70° - 80°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:37am - 8:34pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 10:57a High

Fri 5:06p Low

Fri 11:51p High

Sat 5:34a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:21a High

Fri 4:40p Low

Fri 11:15p High

Sat 5:08a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:33a High

Fri 4:54p Low

Fri 11:27p High

Sat 5:22a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:25a High

Fri 4:36p Low

Fri 11:19p High

Sat 5:04a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 8:17a Low

Fri 3:02p High

Fri 8:46p Low

Sat 3:56a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 10:46a High

Fri 5:05p Low

Fri 11:42p High

Sat 5:28a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 7:24a Low

Fri 2:36p High

Fri 7:53p Low

Sat 3:30a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 5:20a Low

Fri 11:21a High

Fri 5:58p Low

Sat 12:17a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:21a High

Fri 4:55p Low

Fri 11:18p High

Sat 5:12a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 10:42a High

Fri 5:18p Low

Fri 11:37p High

Sat 5:35a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:32a High

Fri 5:04p Low

Fri 11:22p High

Sat 5:18a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 5:23a Low

Fri 11:23a High

Fri 5:55p Low

Sat 12:13a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: Variable winds around 5 kt, becoming SE 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms late.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms until early morning.

SUN: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

