Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 28, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|79° - 88°
|Winds
|From the South
6 - 12 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Waves
|0 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 80°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:37am - 8:34pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 10:57a
|High
Fri 5:06p
|Low
Fri 11:51p
|High
Sat 5:34a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:21a
|High
Fri 4:40p
|Low
Fri 11:15p
|High
Sat 5:08a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:33a
|High
Fri 4:54p
|Low
Fri 11:27p
|High
Sat 5:22a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:25a
|High
Fri 4:36p
|Low
Fri 11:19p
|High
Sat 5:04a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 8:17a
|Low
Fri 3:02p
|High
Fri 8:46p
|Low
Sat 3:56a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 10:46a
|High
Fri 5:05p
|Low
Fri 11:42p
|High
Sat 5:28a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 7:24a
|Low
Fri 2:36p
|High
Fri 7:53p
|Low
Sat 3:30a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 5:20a
|Low
Fri 11:21a
|High
Fri 5:58p
|Low
Sat 12:17a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:21a
|High
Fri 4:55p
|Low
Fri 11:18p
|High
Sat 5:12a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 10:42a
|High
Fri 5:18p
|Low
Fri 11:37p
|High
Sat 5:35a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:32a
|High
Fri 5:04p
|Low
Fri 11:22p
|High
Sat 5:18a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 5:23a
|Low
Fri 11:23a
|High
Fri 5:55p
|Low
Sat 12:13a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: Variable winds around 5 kt, becoming SE 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms late.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms until early morning.
SUN: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.
TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).