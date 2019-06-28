Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 28, 2019

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 79° - 88°
Winds From the South
6 - 12 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Waves 0 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 70° - 80°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:37am - 8:34pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Fri 10:57a		 High
Fri 5:06p		 Low
Fri 11:51p		 High
Sat 5:34a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 10:21a		 High
Fri 4:40p		 Low
Fri 11:15p		 High
Sat 5:08a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 10:33a		 High
Fri 4:54p		 Low
Fri 11:27p		 High
Sat 5:22a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 10:25a		 High
Fri 4:36p		 Low
Fri 11:19p		 High
Sat 5:04a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Fri 8:17a		 Low
Fri 3:02p		 High
Fri 8:46p		 Low
Sat 3:56a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Fri 10:46a		 High
Fri 5:05p		 Low
Fri 11:42p		 High
Sat 5:28a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Fri 7:24a		 Low
Fri 2:36p		 High
Fri 7:53p		 Low
Sat 3:30a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Fri 5:20a		 Low
Fri 11:21a		 High
Fri 5:58p		 Low
Sat 12:17a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 10:21a		 High
Fri 4:55p		 Low
Fri 11:18p		 High
Sat 5:12a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Fri 10:42a		 High
Fri 5:18p		 Low
Fri 11:37p		 High
Sat 5:35a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 10:32a		 High
Fri 5:04p		 Low
Fri 11:22p		 High
Sat 5:18a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Fri 5:23a		 Low
Fri 11:23a		 High
Fri 5:55p		 Low
Sat 12:13a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: Variable winds around 5 kt, becoming SE 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms late.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms until early morning.

SUN: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

